Duffy's brilliant free-kick the difference as Derry edge Bohemians

Derry City 1

Bohemians 0

Simon Collins reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

MICHAEL DUFFY’S STUNNING free-kick ensured Derry City got their season up and running with victory over Bohemians at the Brandywell on a night where both managers saw red.

The winger – who netted just five goals in the league last season – took his tally to two from two as his impressive goal streak against the Dubliners continues.

Duffy scored five in his last seven against Bohemians, including two sensational goals in last season’s FAI Cup semi-final, and his 10th minute curler was worthy of the three points on this occasion.

Shortly after the restart both Tiernan Lynch and Alan Reynolds were shown red cards by referee Marc Lynch for leaving their technical areas during a melee which ensued after a robust Shane Ferguson tackle in front of the Bohemians dugout.

French striker Lys Mousset had a glorious chance with a free header from six yards to get Bohs level but fluffed his lines.

Advertisement

Bohemian’s Lys Mousset and Derry’s Mark Connolly. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

It was a real comedown for the Dubliners after last Sunday’s record-breaking Dublin derby win at the Aviva Stadium over Shamrock Rovers as Lynch made his Brandywell debut a winning one.

The Brandywell boss made one change to his starting line-up from their opening night loss to Shelbourne at Tolka Park with Sadou Diallo replacing Pat Hoban in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

His counterpart Reynolds brought in Preston North End loanee Kian Best for his debut alongside teenage winger Rhys Brennan as John Mountney and Dayle Rooney dropped to the bench.

New signing from Crystal Palace Sean Grehan – who was reportedly a target for Derry – started on the bench.

The Brandywell men started brightly and carved open the Bohs defence in the opening five minutes. Adam O’Reilly found Dom Thomas on the right who got beyond the last defender but James Talbot got enough on his effort which went narrowly wide of the post.

Playing with a strong wind at their backs, it was a confident start from the home side and they hit the front on 10 minutes in some style.

Duffy, who was fouled 25 yards from goal, picked himself up to take the resultant free-kick and curled it into the top corner.

Moments later there was a flashpoint in front of the Bohemians dugout after a tackle involving Derry’s Shane Ferguson and both sets of players got involved in a melee. Match referee Marc Lynch flashed a yellow card to the Derry full-back before sending both Reynolds and Lynch to the stands.

Derry’s Liam Boyce and Bohemian’s Leigh Kavanagh. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Kian Best delivered a superb free-kick from a promising position on the left side of the penalty area and Mousset somehow sent a free header from six yards over the crossbar.

Duffy tried his luck once again from a free-kick, this time from further out but Talbot got down smartly to parry the ball clear.

Boyce found Thomas in space on the edge of the box with a brilliant crossfield pass. The Scotsman skipped past Best and crossed low across the face of the net but Boyce couldn’t get a touch with the goal at his mercy.

Bohs made one change at the break as Grehan, who recently completed his loan move from Crystal Palace, replaced Rob Cornwall at the heart of defence.

And the visitors created two decent chances in the opening five minutes. Firstly Brennan’s strike was saved by Brian Maher before Mousset got on the end of Best’s cross and his looping header nestled on the top of the net.

Connor Parsons came close with another close range header as Bohs began to pin Derry into their own half.

Ben Doherty, returning from a long term hamstring injury entered the fray for Ferguson and received the biggest cheer of the night for a crunching tackle on Liam Smith.

Paul McMullan came off the bench for the final eight minutes of the match for his 50th consecutive appearance for Derry City, the Scotsman featuring in every game since making his debut in July 2023!

Sam Todd, who was heavily criticised for his involvement in all three of Shelbourne’s goals in last week’s 3-1 loss, made an important tackle to thwart a dangerous Bohemians attack deep into stoppage time before Ross Tierney flashed a shot wide of the target.

Related Reads Rory Gaffney re-signs for Shamrock Rovers, Grehan returns to Bohs from Crystal Palace 'We have definitely helped grow the league outside Ireland' - Deflated Bradley's pride in Shamrock Rovers

Derry defended resolutely during six minutes of stoppage time to clinch a first win of Lynch’s Brandywell reign.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, Todd, Ferguson (Doherty 62) ; Diallo (Benson 62), Winchester, O’Reilly; Thomas (McMullan 82), Boyce (Hoban 72), Duffy.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Smith, Cornwall (Grehan h-t), Kavanagh, Best (Buckley 71); Devoy, Morahan (McDonnell 60), Tierney; Parsons, Mousset (Whelan 71), Brennan (Rooney 60).

Referee: Marc Lynch.