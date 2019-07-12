Setback for Derry City as UCD end dismal run of 10 consecutive away defeats

Derry City 0

UCD 0

Simon Collins reports from Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

UCD CLINCHED THEIR first point on the road this season to climb off the foot of the table as they held a frustrated Derry City to a draw.

It was a huge effort by the Dubliners — who had lost all 10 of their previous away league games this season — as they moved above relegation rivals Finn Harps into ninth place, given their superior goal difference.

Evan Farrell of UCD under pressure from Derry City's David Parkhouse. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Collie O’Neill’s troops rode their luck as Derry’s David Parkhouse and Jamie McDonagh both saw efforts hit the woodwork. It was a frustrating night for Derry but despite dropping two points, their 10th draw of the season was enough to see them climb back above St Pat’s and into fourth spot.

Derry made a sluggish start to the match as UCD bossed the ball and the students almost capitalised on a defensive error on four minutes, but when Danu Kinsella Bishop squared the ball to Yousef Mahdy, the striker’s tame effort was easily gathered by Peter Cherrie.

Derry got in behind the UCD defence on 10 minutes when Ciaron Harkin found the run of Parkhouse, but the striker’s shot on the half-volley was saved by the out-rushing Conor Kearns, as the students survived.

The home side really should have opened the scoring on 18 minutes when Parkhouse crossed dangerously across the face of goal and McDonagh, arriving in space at the back post, somehow volleyed it wide of the target.

UCD debutant Jack Keaney tried his luck with a 30-yard free-kick and he wasn’t far awy as it narrowly missed the crossbar on 25 minutes.

Derry finally increased the tempo as half-time approached and, following great work from McDonagh on the right side of the UCD penalty area, the winger crossed to Parkhouse and his towering header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Parkhouse latched onto Darren Cole’s clearance but Kearns did well to come off his line and close the striker down. The ball fell to McDonagh, who attempted an ambitious volley from 30 yards which sailed harmlessly over the bar.

For all of UCD’s possession, they lacked a cutting edge in the final third while Derry will be disappointed not to have taken a lead into the break.

Frustration at full-time for Derry City's Greg Sloggett and Adrian Delap. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

There was more urgency to Derry’s play in the second half and UCD needed a vital interception to keep the match scoreless on 67 minutes. McDonagh crossed first time across the face of the UCD goalmouth towards Aidy Delap, who was free at the back post but Daniel Tobin flung himself at the ball to take it off the toe of the Derry substitute.

City began to turn the screw and Ally Gilchrist swivelled inside the penalty area and shot low into the arms of Kearns. Ciarn Coll drove his shot through a crowded penalty area and just wide of the far post.

McDonagh was causing all sorts of problems down the UCD right wing and when he got in behind Mark Dignam, his cross was palmed onto the crossbar by Kearns before UCD scrambled away the danger.

Jason McClelland tried to catch Cherrie off guard from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area with 10 minutes to go but he fired wide of the target.

The home side were growing increasingly frustrated and when McDonagh crossed invitingly from the right, Parkhouse rose highest but headed straight at the goalkeeper.

The fourth official signalled five minutes of stoppage time as Derry pushed desperately for a winner. But when Gilchrist crossed towards Delap on the penalty spot, the Donegal man headed wide of the target.

McDonagh then got in behind the UCD defence in the final minute of stoppage time and flashed a shot across the goal and wide of the far post, as Derry had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll; J. McDonagh, G. Sloggett, C. Harkin (E. Stokes 72), D. McCauley (A. Delap 60); C. Davis; D. Parkhouse.

UCD: C. Kearns; D. Tobin, H. McEvoy, E. Farrell; M. Dignam, R. O’Farrell, J. Keaney, P. Doyle; Y. Mahdy (D. Mullen 95) J. McClelland; D. Kinsella Bishop (D. Keane 64).

Referee: John McLoughlin.

