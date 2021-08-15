Derry City score controversial penalty to end long wait for league victory over Dundalk

Derry City 1

Dundalk 0

Arthur Duffy reports from the Brandywell

DERRY CITY FINALLY ended their Dundalk hoodoo following this thrilling victory at the Brandywell, their first win since 2017, that match played in Maginn Park, Buncrana, as the Brandywell was being refurbished.

And the defeat has compounded Dundalk’s problems having crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday last when losing to Dutch side, Vitesse Arnhem.

In what proved a highly competitive fixture, a controversial penalty five minutes into the second half decided this affair.

Derry striker Jamie McGonigle attempted a shot from the angle and as Dundalk skipper Andy Boyle made his clearance the referee ruled that he had handled the ball when doing so.

Up stepped new striker McGonigle, and his powerful drive from 12 yards gave keeper Alessio Abibi no chance.

Prior to that, the first half saw limited scoring opportunities, and of the chances that had been created neither team managed to take advantage.

Indeed, the closest any team came to scoring emerged during injury time at the end of the half.

Jamie McGonigle broke on the left flank and his low centre into the path of the advancing Joe Thomson saw the midfielder turn Raivis Jurkovskis before smashing his effort against the base of the upright.

Minutes earlier, Dundalk hitman David McMillan brought the best out of Nathan Gartside on two occasions.

In the first effort the Dubliner’s shot on the turn was superbly blocked by the Derry keeper from close range and before half ended McMillan’s stinging shot from 20 yards was parried by Gartside before the ball was cleared.

With all the talk on the terraces centred on the future of Dundalk’s talented midfielder, Patrick McEleney, the 28-year-old’s involvement in the game, while prominent, last just half an hour when he was brought to earth in a tackle from Danny Lafferty, McEleney replaced by Greg Sloggett.

Lafferty received a booking following the tackle.

With Dundalk stunned, the home side continued to play with confidence and while they did create clear-cut chances they failed to convert.

In the 75th minute, referee Damien McGraith again found himself at the centre of a major controversy.

Abibi clearly impeded Derry substitute Will Fitzgerald on the edge of the penalty area but the Mayo official judged that the Derry player was at fault much to the astonishment of the home support.

What was a thrilling game ended on a sad note as McMillan was stretchered off following an unfortunate challenge by Derry full-back Ciaran Coll.

And with Dundalk not in a position to make another stoppage they finished the game with 10 men.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin, McLaughlin (Hery, 62), Thomson; Lafferty; McAkintunde, McGonigle (Fitzgerald, 72).

Dundalk: Abibi; Clery, Boyle, Jurkovskis; Murray (Hoban, 62), Kelly (Sloggett 39), Dummigan, Stanton, Duffy; McEleney (Patching, 30); McMillan.

Referee: D. McGraith (Mayo).

