Derry City snap up former Wolves winger ahead of League of Ireland restart

DERRY CITY BOSS Declan Devine has hailed new signing Adam Hammill as “a quality player who has had a wonderful career”.

Hammill, 32, makes the move to the Brandywell from Scunthorpe United ahead of next week’s League of Ireland restart.

The winger, who played Premier League football for Wolves under Mick McCarthy, has had a long career in English and Scottish football since coming through the Liverpool academy as a teenager.

Devine and Hammill previously worked together at Dunfermline where Hammill spent time on loan while Devine was there as part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom.

“He’s the type of player we wouldn’t have been able to bring to this league had it not been for the pandemic affecting the leagues in England,” Devine told the club website.

Hammill never made a senior appearance for Liverpool and, following a series of loan spells away from Anfield, moved to Barnsley before securing a move back to the Premier League when he joined Wolves in 2010.

He also had permanent spells at Huddersfield, a second stint at Barnsley, and St Mirren before moving to Scunthorpe, where he was most recently loaned out to Stockport County in the National League.

Hammill also represented the England U21s, winning his only cap under Stuart Pearce in 2011.

“He’s been here a few days now and already helping to bring out the best in others around him,” Devine said.

“I’m delighted he’s at this club and I know that even though they can’t be in the stadium yet, our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

