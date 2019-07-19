Floodlight failure delays kick-off but Derry shine in win over Sligo

Derry City 3

Sligo Rovers 0

Simon Collins reports from the Brandywell

DERRY CITY KEPT alive their hopes for European qualification with a comfortable victory over Sligo Rovers which closed the gap on third-placed Bohemians to just two points.

It was a seventh match unbeaten for Declan Devine’s side who have a game in hand over the Gypsies in that race for Europa League qualification.

And it was on loan striker, Junior Ogedi-Uzoke who made the difference with a flash of brilliance for the opening goal on 21 minutes as he netted his ninth of the season.

The striker then turned provider for Jamie McDonagh at the start of the second half as the winger fired past the helpless, Ed McGinty.

That ended the challenge of the Bit O’Red and teenager, Jack Malone then inflicted further misery on the visitors with an excellent strike from distance for his first senior goal.

The match came so close to being called off due to an issue with the stadium’s floodlights.

In fact the fixture was in doubt right up until 8.12p.m before the issue was resolved with referee, Damien MacGraith eventually getting proceedings underway a full 45 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time.

Derry players during the minute's applause in memory of former player Matt Doherty. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

There was then a minute’s applause for Derry City legend, Matt Doherty who was part of the club’s famous 1964 Irish Cup winning side, the former inside right scoring the second goal in that decider against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The result is a much-needed win for the CandyStripes and their first in four attempts to keep alive their European prospects.

Derry City: P. Cherrie; J. McDonagh, D. Cole, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll; C. Harkin, G. Bruna, G. Sloggett (M. McCrudden 81), J. Ogedi-Uzokwe (D. McCauley 74); C. Davis (J. Malone 62); D. Parkhouse; Subs Not Used – N. Gartside, M. McChrystal, E. Stokes, J. Parke.

Sligo Rovers: E. McGinty; J. Mahon, J. Dunleavy, K. Callan-McFadden, D. Kane; R. Murray (R. Donelon 73), D. Fordyce, S. Warde (K. Twardek 58), L. Banks; R. Coughlan, R. Parkes; Subs Not Used – L. Nicholas, B. Morley, L. Kerrigan, R. Smith, S. Lynch.

Referee – Damien MacGraith.