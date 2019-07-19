This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Floodlight failure delays kick-off but Derry shine in win over Sligo

Declan Devine’s side are on a roll.

By Simon Collins Friday 19 Jul 2019, 10:38 PM
31 minutes ago 336 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4732272
Sligo's Ronan Coughlan tries to evade Derry City's Darren Cole and Greg Sloggett.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Sligo's Ronan Coughlan tries to evade Derry City's Darren Cole and Greg Sloggett.
Sligo's Ronan Coughlan tries to evade Derry City's Darren Cole and Greg Sloggett.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 3

Sligo Rovers 0

Simon Collins reports from the Brandywell 

DERRY CITY KEPT alive their hopes for European qualification with a comfortable victory over Sligo Rovers which closed the gap on third-placed Bohemians to just two points.

It was a seventh match unbeaten for Declan Devine’s side who have a game in hand over the Gypsies in that race for Europa League qualification.

And it was on loan striker, Junior Ogedi-Uzoke who made the difference with a flash of brilliance for the opening goal on 21 minutes as he netted his ninth of the season.

The striker then turned provider for Jamie McDonagh at the start of the second half as the winger fired past the helpless, Ed McGinty.

That ended the challenge of the Bit O’Red and teenager, Jack Malone then inflicted further misery on the visitors with an excellent strike from distance for his first senior goal.

The match came so close to being called off due to an issue with the stadium’s floodlights.
In fact the fixture was in doubt right up until 8.12p.m before the issue was resolved with referee, Damien MacGraith eventually getting proceedings underway a full 45 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time.

Derry players during the minute's applause in memory of former player Matt Doherty Derry players during the minute's applause in memory of former player Matt Doherty. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

There was then a minute’s applause for Derry City legend, Matt Doherty who was part of the club’s famous 1964 Irish Cup winning side, the former inside right scoring the second goal in that decider against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The result is a much-needed win for the CandyStripes and their first in four attempts to keep alive their European prospects.

Derry City: P. Cherrie; J. McDonagh, D. Cole, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll; C. Harkin, G. Bruna, G. Sloggett (M. McCrudden 81), J. Ogedi-Uzokwe (D. McCauley 74); C. Davis (J. Malone 62); D. Parkhouse; Subs Not Used – N. Gartside, M. McChrystal, E. Stokes, J. Parke.

Sligo Rovers: E. McGinty; J. Mahon, J. Dunleavy, K. Callan-McFadden, D. Kane; R. Murray (R. Donelon 73), D. Fordyce, S. Warde (K. Twardek 58), L. Banks; R. Coughlan, R. Parkes; Subs Not Used – L. Nicholas, B. Morley, L. Kerrigan, R. Smith, S. Lynch.

Referee – Damien MacGraith.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Collins

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie