Friday 26 April, 2019
Cork City extend winless run to seven games with defeat in Derry

Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonagh scored as the Candystripes returned to winning ways.

By Simon Collins Friday 26 Apr 2019, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,282 Views 6 Comments
Derry City's Barry McNamee is tackled by Conor McCormack of Cork City.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 2
Cork City 0

Simon Collins reports from Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium 

DERRY CITY WARMED up for a cracking clash with Bohemians on Monday night with a first victory over Cork City since March 2016 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Eoin Toal netted his first goal of the season on 22 minutes as he steered the ball past Mark McNulty from man-of-the-match Jamie McDonagh’s free-kick.

With the game still in the balance, Conor McCormack was shown a second yellow card on 80 minutes for fouling former Cork City man Barry McNamee inside the penalty area.

McDonagh’s resultant spotkick was saved superbly by McNulty, but the winger made amends in the final minute of the match as he drilled the ball low into the corner to seal the win.

It was a first win in three matches for Derry, who closed to within three points of second-placed Bohemians who they meet on Monday. Cork, meanwhile, have now gone three matches without scoring a goal and are worryingly without a win in seven league games.

Ciaran Harkin had given Derry a boost as he passed a pre-match fitness test, but the game came too early for the injured Ally Gilchrist and Adrian Delap who missed out.

Declan Devine made two changes from the team which drew in Waterford, with Harkin coming in for Gerardo Bruna and Patrick McClean replacing Josh Kerr at centre-half.

John Caulfield also made just the two changes from Easter Monday’s stalemate with Sligo Rovers, as Daire O’Connor and Darragh Rainsford replaced Graham Cummins and Garry Comerford who both dropped to the bench.

It was a lacklustre start to the match, but Derry created the game’s opening chance on seven minutes. After a driving run from Eoin Toal, the Armagh man found Jamie McDonagh in space on the right and when his cross was deflected, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe attempted the overhead at the near post but missed his kick.

McDonagh was fouled by Griffin 25 yards from goal but McNamee curled his free-kick high over the bar from a promising position on 20 minutes.

McCormack brought Ogedi-Uzokwe to ground two minutes later from the other side of the penalty area. This time, McDonagh clipped the ball towards the back post, Toal was allowed to drift in unchallenged and found the net with his outstretched foot for his second senior goal. It was the first shot on target by either team.

Derry were bossing the ball but Daire O’Connor flashed a shot well wide of the target on 36 minutes from a rare Cork attack.

Ogedi-Uzokwe dispossessed Garry Buckley deep inside the Cork half and, when he found Harkin, his shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved comfortably by McNulty.

McDonagh swung a superb ball in from the left flank and Cole was unable to get a touch before McNulty and Dan Casey managed to clear the danger with Parkhouse lurking.

The visitors had their first shot on target on 58 minutes. Buckley took the ball off the toes of Harkin before charging forward and, with options either side, the midfielder went for goal from 25 yards and Peter Cherrie turned it around the post.

Rainsford found himself in acres of space outside the Derry penalty area and his deflected shot was gathered by Cherrie as the game opened up.

Cork came so close to the equaliser on 70 minutes from Rainsford’s corner kick as Cherrie misjudged the flight of the ball and Conor McCarthy’s header at the far post needed to be cleared off the line by Harkin.

Darren Cole burst forward from the Derry defence before trying his luck from 20 yards and McNulty needed to turn it behind at full stretch.

Derry were searching for the insurance goal and when McNamee played a one-two with Ogedi-Uzokwe, the former Cork City midfielder was brought crashing to the ground by McCormack.

Referee Robert Harvey pointed to the spot and flashed a second yellow card to McCormack as Cork went down to 10 men. Up stepped McDonagh to take the spot-kick with 10 minutes to go, but his drilled effort was saved by McNulty low to his right before Ogedi-Uzokwe blasted the rebound wide.

At the other end, James Tilly tested Cherrie with a shot from distance and the Derry goalkeeper put it behind for a corner.

Derry had a great chance to seal the points with three minutes to go as Harkin sent Parkhouse clear and the striker squared the ball to Ogedi-Uzokwe, who was free inside the area but he delayed his shot and Casey got back to get the tackle in.

City finally netted a second goal in the last minute of the game as Harkin laid it back to McDonagh on the edge of the box and he drilled it low into the bottom corner.

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie; Darren Cole, Patrick McClean, Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll; Jamie McDonagh, Greg Sloggett, Ciaron Harkin, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe; Barry McNamee; David Parkhouse (Eoghan Stokes, 90).

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Sean McLoughlin, Dan Casey, Shane Griffin; Garry Buckley, James Tilley, Conor McCormack; Daire O’Connor (Dan Smith, HT), Darragh Rainsford, Karl Sheppard (Darragh Crowley, 82).

Referee: Robert Harvey.

