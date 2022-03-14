McGonigle grabs brace to clinch Derry's third win of the season

Derry City 2

Drogheda United 0

Simon Collins reports at the Brandywell

JAMIE McGonigle TOOK his season’s tally to four goals in five matches with a well taken brace to earn Derry City a comfortable victory over Drogheda United at Brandywell.

The City hitman netted the opening goal with a clinical strike from 18 yards after just four minutes to stun Drogheda who would’ve feared the worst.

McGonigle added a second to seal the win on 63 minutes as he raced onto Cameron Dummigan’s long ball before taking the ball away from Sam Long and slotting into the empty net.

The result marks Derry’s third win of the season as the hosts entertained another full house at Brandywell.

Ruaidhri Higgin’s troops moved into third spot just a point behind leaders St Pat’s who they host on Friday night. Drogheda were 3-0 behind after the opening 35 minutes of their defeat to Sligo Rovers on Friday but they started this clash with real purpose in a bid to avoid a similar fate on Foyleside.

Dayle Rooney forced a smart save from Brian Maher from 18 yards on two minutes after Patching rolled the ball into his path but the City keeper got down low to his right and turned it behind for a corner.

Derry were under pressure in the early stages and when the ball broke to Sean Roughan on the edge of the box, his first time strike was gathered safely by Maher. Despite Drogheda’s bright start the Boynesiders found themselves behind after four minutes when McGonigle finished clinically into the corner of the net for his third goal in five matches.

Patching latched onto McEleney’s searching passthrough the middle and deftly laid it into the path of the City striker who took a touch inside the box before rifling his shot past Sam Long.

Derry grew in confidence after that opening strike and Joe Thomson tried his luck from distance but Long was equal to the shot on 18 minutes.

Long had to be alert moments later when Patching had time to take a touch on the edge of the Drogheda penalty area before bending his effort goalwards but the Drogs’ keeper gathered at the second attempt despite pressure from Brandon Kavanagh.

McGonigle cut the ball back inside the Drogheda area to find the run of Danny Lafferty on 23 minutes but the wingback’s left footed strike was saved well by Long.

McGonigle’s clever run was picked out beautifully by McEleney with a pinpoint pass over the top of the Drogheda defence on 39 minutes but the striker’s first time strike went just wide of the far post. Darragh Nugent dragged his shot on the turn wide of the Derry net in the final minute of the first half but it never troubled Maher.

Ronan Boyce got onto the end of Patching’s free-kick on the hour mark but Cameron McJannet knew little about it and the ball bounced off the defender and went over the bar.

Ruaidhri Higgins introduced hometown favourite Michael Duffy for his second debut and the move sparked Derry into life once more.

Just three minutes later the Candystripes doubled their advantage as McGonigle timed his run to perfection and latched onto Dummigan’s ball over the top before his deft touch took it past the advancing keeper and he slotted into the empty net.

Just 10 minutes after coming on Duffy was carried off the pitch after sustaining an injury following a tackle from Keith Cowan to dampen the mood at Brandywell.

Six minutes of additional time was signalled by the fourth official after lengthy stoppages for injuries to Duffy and Mark Hughes but despite pressing for a consolation, Drogheda fell to their fourth defeat of the season.

Derry City: B. Maher: S. McEleney, E. Toal, C. McJannet; R. Boyce, C. Dummigan, J. Thomson (J. Malone 74), D. Lafferty; B. Kavanagh (M. Duffy 61, J. Akintunde 72), J. McGonigle, W. Patching; Subs Not Used – N. Gartside, C. Coll, M. Duffy, G. Storey, E. McLaughlin, C. Porter, L. Mullan.

Drogheda Utd: S. Long; G. Poynton, K. Cowan, D. Massey, S. Roughan; A. Foley, D. Markey (M. Hughes 26, J. Clarke 54), G. Deegan, D. Rooney, D.Nugent (D. Grimes 80), D. Williams, Subs Not Used – A. Davis, E. Weir, A. Quinn, M. Boudiaf, C. Mutawe, K. Callioce.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

