Seventh heaven for Derry City as Candystripes thrash Waterford

Derry City 7

Waterford 2

LIAM BOYCE NETTED a hat-trick as a rampant Derry City thumped seven past a stunned Waterford United at the Brandywell.

The 34 year-old former Hearts man took his season tally to eight goals with his contribution on a night Derry closed the gap on leaders Shamrock Rovers to eight points with a game in hand.

Boyce became the first Derry player to score a hat-trick since Pat Hoban’s treble against Waterford in March 2024.

The Belfast man netted twice in the opening 24 minutes but his brace was overshadowed by Sadou Diallo’s Goal of the Season contender which crashed off the underside of the crossbar before nestling into the net.

Pick that out!🚀



What an effort from Sadou Diallo to put Derry three up. pic.twitter.com/Uq7sLIwO8Q — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) July 4, 2025

Skipper Mark Connolly headed in a fourth just before half-time and while Padraig Amond scored twice in the second half, a third goal from Boyce, and a goal apiece from the sensational Michael Duffy and equally-impressive Gavin Whyte sealed Derry’s biggest win of the season.

That’s 10 goals in their last two matches for the Candystripes who haven’t yet given up hope of challenging for the title.

Derry hit the front after five minutes following a sweeping move started by Connolly who spread a pass to Ronan Boyce wide on the right. The full-back pulled it back to Gavin White who slotted into the feet of Liam Boyce and the Belfast man rifled his shot into the middle of the goal.

Moments later, Duffy’s outswinging corner was met by the head of Connolly who rose highest but his powerful effort cannoned off the top of the crossbar and behind for a goal kick.

For all of Derry’s dominance, Waterford fired a warning shot when top scorer Amond found himself in behind the last line of defence but his low strike was saved comfortably by Maher on 13 minutes.

Another swift attack from Derry opened up the Waterford defence as White and Ronan Boyce linked up on the right and the latter crossed towards the front post where Liam Boyce’s strike was turned behind by a timely tackle from Andy Boyle.

The Candystripes doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Duffy raced down the left wing and found Liam Boyce lurking on the penalty spot. The striker fired into the net despite the best efforts of Wade.

Derry were threatening to run riot and added a third with a thunderbolt from Diallo. The midfielder’s strike from 30 yards crashed off the underside of the crossbar and nestled into the net. It was Diallo’s first league goal since 2022 and his sixth for the club.

There was no let-up from the home side as Duffy raced through on goal and with White at the back post opted to shoot but it was saved by the outstretched hand of Wade.

Michael Duffy celebrates his goal with Liam Boyce. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Wade again saved from Duffy’s long range effort before skipper Connolly’s glancing header which beat Wade at the back post – the Monaghan man’s first goal since victory over Waterford in June last season.

The small band of travelling support at last had something to cheer about five minutes into the second half when Amond dribbled into the penalty area and slotted clinically past Maher for his ninth goal of the season.

That put paid to Derry’s run of three successive clean sheets but the Brandywell outfit struck back immediately in stunning fashion.

White’s inch perfect crossfield pass found the run of Duffy who turned Darragh Leahy before firing past Wade with his left foot.

Former Portsmouth winger White was instrumental in Derry’s sixth on 57 minutes as he picked out the run of Liam Boyce who poked the ball home at the front post for his hat-trick.

White’s sensational performance was just lacking a goal and it arrived on 73 minutes when Duffy found him lurking on the edge of the box and he fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Amond netted his second and a consolation strike for Waterford who capitalised from a quick throw-in with 10 minutes to go.

It mattered little as Derry clinched a memorable win and three vital points. It was the first time the Foylesiders scored seven in a league match since April 2022 when they thrashed UCD.

Derry City: Maher; Cann, Connolly, Holt; Boyce, Winchester (Frizzell 74), Diallo, Whyte (O’Reilly 74), Duffy (Benson 76), Todd; Boyce (Mullen 64).

Waterford: Wade; McDonald (McMenamy 77), Boyle, Leahy; Horton, Glenfield (Mansfield 64), Noonan, Olayinka (White 63), Burke (Dempsey 63); Amond, Lonergan (Coyle 64).

Referee: Ben McMaster (Belfast).