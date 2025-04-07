A long slow decline: Where can Derry go from here in the All-Ireland series?

THERE WAS A moment in the 2022 Ulster final that felt like a chapter closing on Donegal and Michael Murphy, and the first page being written on the great Derry footballing Renaissance.

As the game spilled over into extra time, Murphy had spent much of the evening in a deep-lying position, offering himself here and there, closing off spaces, making the odd catch, playing the passes.

But he had nursed a hamstring injury throughout the 2021 championship. And once the lower legs start playing up, it sends off alarms in other areas.

Murphy’s calf began cramping in extra time. This was spotted by the Derry management who immediately moved Brendan Rogers to a more advanced position, coming up directly against Murphy.

In an extra time where Derry won 0-4 to 0-2, Rogers breezed past Murphy to kick one of the points before setting up Conor Glass for another.

Within weeks, Murphy had decided to rest his weary bones and retire.

Wind the clock on three years, and Murphy is back, looking in leaner condition than ever.

Meanwhile, Rogers is still fighting the good fight for Derry, scoring a total of 0-5 in Sunday’s ten-point defeat to Donegal, two two-pointers in that tally.

But this time he was the one hampered with injury, playing as a defender with additional duties of generating and gathering scores. It says so much about Rogers’ courage that even though his side were outclasses in so many areas, BBCNI’s analyst, the former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon, named him the Man of the Match.

Afterwards, Rogers gave an interview where he concentrated on the nuts and bolts of the loss; the concession of so many scores by not retaining their own kickout, the number of missed two-point attempts, all the variables any team seek to control.

Right now though, Derry have a lack of confidence that just reeks. And that’s because they know they haven’t the work done.

For as long as Paddy Tally has been involved in intercounty GAA, he has never tried to play a game of deception. Many managers will seek to plant stories or deflect questions. But Tally will give you the unvarnished truth.

Before this game, he was already talking in terms of ‘next year.’

You cannot blame him. From the team that was available to Mickey Harte last year, Conor McCluskey, Odhran Lynch and Gareth McKinless are all injured. Chrissy McKaigue has retired. Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass and Lachlan Murray all carried injuries into the Ballybofey game.

In recent years, other important figures such as Emmet Bradley and Benny Heron have retired.

The late appointment of Tally as manager left them behind in their preparation. While Donegal were already hard at work in Abu Dhabi on a pre-season training week, Derry were only gathering up.

Derry manager Paddy Tally. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Add in no pre-season competitions to gear up for a brand-new version of Gaelic football, and a league campaign that at times brought encouraging performances undone by late collapses, then Derry have been playing into a headwind all year.

Throughout that period, the support that they enjoyed across the last few seasons have abandoned them. Derry are back to the hardcore small support they always had. The public have turned their back on this team. They sold 1,500 tickets for this game; less than 10% of the overall crowd.

The constant changing of managers since Rory Gallagher stepped away in light of domestic abuse allegations has been an enormous frustration.

Here’s the thing though.

The notion pushed in some quarters that Derry football will be taken to the promised land by Derry people probably makes sense to the disaffected.

But where do you start when your domestic coaching culture is so weak?

Take a look at the biggest clubs in Derry.

Former All-Ireland winners Glen, have former Donegal player Rory Kavanagh in charge.

Lavey have Liam Maguire, who lives in the area but is originally from Donegal.

Ballinderry have a native in Jarlath Bell, but he is co-manager along with former Tyrone player Davy Harte.

Slaughtneil have Mark Doran of Down as manager.

Magherafelt have former Tyrone player and assistant manager Gavin Devlin.

The current county champions Newbridge have Gery Hetherington of Tyrone and Kevin Brady of Antrim.

Ballinascreen have Liam Donnelly, former Tyrone underage manager and father of Matthew and Richard.

Bellaghy have Damian Cassidy in charge; he has already been Derry manager in 2009 and 2010, with no apparent interest in going back in.

It was two greats of the 1993 All-Ireland winning team, Damian Barton along with selector Tony Scullion who were in charge when they were relegated from Division 2 in 2017.

A year later, after having achieved much at underage level, Damian McErlain was the senior manager when they dropped down to Division 4 – though to give him credit he also brought Derry back out of that level.

Derry have had to recruit from outside the county, because the culture of clubs producing coaches has been wiped out.

And then, there are the wild swings. Anthony Tohill’s name has come up. But Tohill has not managed a team in 15 years, and that was the Ireland International Rules team.

Back to the here and now and after the game on Sunday, Brendan Rogers spoke to Tommy Rooney of Off The Ball and remained optimistic of having a fruitful summer.

“We have five weeks. It’s not all over,” he said.

“You only have to look at Armagh last year; lost an Ulster final, lost a Division 2 final and won an All-Ireland. So, who’s to say that a defeat defines your season?”

Derry have the time now to put a block of heavy training into the players. Others will be returning from injury. They can bridge some of the gaps.

Form, discipline and attitude has to all dramatically improve. Otherwise, it’s a case of looking to 2026.