Derry rout Cork to go top of the table in division 2 promotion push

Derry 1-31

Cork 0-14

DERRY HAVE PUT themselves in the driving seat for promotion after inflicting a savage defeat on fellow challengers Cork in Find Insurance Celtic Park in Derry.

They went in at half-time 1-10 to 0-9 ahead after only finding parity after the first half hour. Their goal came right on the stroke of half-time as Conor Glass unlocked the Rebels defence with a serious pass to Lachlan Murray who lashed to the net.

After that, Cork scored the first point of the second half through substitute Ruairí Deane, but only managed four more points in the entire half as the full force of the wind whipped off the Foyle and into goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin’s face.

Unable to gain any foothold from their kickouts, Derry swamped the visitors and they were able to take off some of their more experienced players as the second half turned into a procession.

More to follow….