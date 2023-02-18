Derry cruise to comfortable win over Meath

Derry 2-15

Meath 1-07

Steven Doherty reports from Owenbeg

DERRY PROVED FAR too good for Meath at Owenbeg on Saturday evening, winning by eleven points at Owenbeg. First half goals from Niall Toner and Ethan Doherty proved the key scores as Derry brushed aside a disappointing Royals side.

A stunning goal on the cusp of the interval from Niall Toner handed Derry a comfortable half-time advantage. In truth the home side were well worth their lead having dominated most of the opening 35 minutes against a sloppy Meath side.

Indeed, Derry started the half as they began it when Ethan Doherty rifled a goal home in his side’s first attack of the game. Points from Padraig McGrogan – a lovely fisted effort after a lung-bursting run – and another from Shane McGuigan handed Derry an early 1-2 t0 0-00 lead.

Thomas O’Reilly opened the Meath account in the 10th minute, after several early kicked balls in were well handled by that miserly Derry defence.

Paul Cassidy and Benny Heron extended Derry’s lead before Donal Lenihan’s 19th minute point would be the Royals third and final score of a one-sided half.

Derry, while a little sloppy themselves, finished the half much the superior. A Padraig McGrogan ’45 was followed by further scores from Cassidy and Doherty before Toner’s bullet goal in first half injury time handed Derry that ten-point half time lead.

A 50th minute Thomas O’Reilly goal failed to spark a Royal County revival after the break. Derry, by contrast, continued to work the scoreboard regularly before running out convincing winners.

Scorers for Derry: E Doherty 1-2, N Toner 1-0, S McGuigan 0-3, P Cassidy 0-3, B Heron 0-3, P McGrogan 0-2, E McEvoy 0-1, O McWilliams 0-1

Scorers for Meath: T O’Reilly 1-1, D Lenihan 0-2, D Moriarty 0-1, R Jones 0-1, A Lennon 0-1 (1f), B Conlon 0-1

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 7. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13.Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Subs: Oisin McWilliams (Swatragh) for C McKaigue (60), Shea Downey (Lavey) for E Doherty (61), Matthew Downey (Lavey) for B Heron (65), Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin) for N Loughlin (67), Paul McNeill (Slaughtneil) for C Glass (67)

Meath

1. Harry Hogan (Longwood)

2. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones), 3. Michael Flood (St. Brigid’s), 4. Harry O’Higgins (Drumbragh Emmets)

5. Jack O’Connor (Curraha), 6. Donal Keegan (Rathkenny), 7. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)

8.Ronan Jones (Dunboyne), 9. Brian Conlon (Simonstown)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), 11. Jason Scully (Oldcastle), 12. Darragh Campion (Skryne)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt), 14. Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne), 15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

Subs: Daithi McGowan (Ratoath) for B Conlon (HT), Shane Crosby (Bellewstown) for D Campion (HT), Diarmuid Moriarty for D Lenihan (Curraha) (47), Eoin Harkin (Dunsany) for H O’Higgins (53), Aaron Lynch (Trim) for T O’Reilly (60)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)

