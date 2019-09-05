This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Details of Spurs' failed €65 million Fernandes bid revealed - including Premier League title bonus

The midfielder looked set for a big-money switch during the off-season but has stayed with the Liga NOS side.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 8:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,918 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4797689
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).
Bruno Fernandes (file pic).

SPORTING PRESIDENT Frederico Varandas has revealed the details of Tottenham’s failed bid to sign Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window, with Spurs having tabled an offer with bonus payments for winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Fernandes had been linked with a multitude of clubs in the off-season, including Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United among others, but the 24-year-old ultimately ended up staying put at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

And Varandas, in an official statement released on the club’s website, went into detail about the Lions’ summer business and how the books were balanced while also strengthening the team.

“Offloading players who took up 25 per cent of our budget was extremely important,” the president wrote. “We lost only one undisputed starter and kept what is, for me, the best midfielder in Europe.

It wasn’t easy because they were being paid far above market value and it’s a complicated process. Whoever is at the helm of Sporting has to be strict and responsible and should never add to expenses without first ‘cleaning house’.

“We have managed to hold on to our highest-value player, Bruno Fernandes, and have been able to provide balance and better solutions. We think this group is more competitive and has more quality than last season.

“It was ‘impossible’ to retain Bruno Fernandes, but we did it. We prepared for his sale by putting a fair price on him, and we had bids, but the only serious offer was from Tottenham and that was €45 million (£40m/$50m) plus another €20m (£18m/$22m) in bonuses for winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

“Those are difficult objectives, so we chose not to accept.

“Bruno Fernandes proved to be not only a great player but a great professional and captain. The dignity and responsibility that he has always shown is exemplary. 

The day I turned down Tottenham’s proposal, I came to the training ground and spoke to him. I told him why I declined the offer and why he would stay here beyond the end of the market and he understood perfectly.

“In addition, he also understood that the bid they offered us was not fair. He’s not leaving, he’s a Sporting player. Many European clubs want him and we know this is something we will always have to deal with.”

Another player whose name was mentioned several times across the summer was winger Raphinha, who eventually moved to Rennes in Ligue 1, but Varandas was always confident that he would hang onto one of the two sought-after stars.

Were we going to sell Raphinha early in the market knowing that Real Madrid, Juventus or Atletico Madrid could give us €70m for Bruno Fernandes? Were we in danger of losing both? No, because we could not say no to a proposal of €70m,” he said.

“We held on until last Wednesday and in Monaco, during the Europa League draw, we realised he was not going to be sold. So we retained Bruno Fernandes and moved on to another plan, which was to sell Raphinha and lose only one starter for €21m.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie