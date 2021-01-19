BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Experienced Ireland defender Caldwell makes switch to US club

The 32-year-old will link up with international team-mate Denise O’Sullivan at North Carolina Courage.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 3:51 PM
18 minutes ago 196 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5329359
Diane Caldwell has been with Bundesliga side SC Sand since 2016.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Diane Caldwell has been with Bundesliga side SC Sand since 2016.
Diane Caldwell has been with Bundesliga side SC Sand since 2016.
Image: Imago/PA Images

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DIANE Caldwell has joined National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side North Carolina Courage, it has been announced today. 

The vastly-experienced defender, who can also operate in midfield, signs a one-year deal with the option of a second year. 

A native of Balbriggan in north county Dublin, Caldwell has previously played in the US as well as in Iceland, Norway and Germany. 

She has been with Bundesliga outfit SC Sand since 2016, where she showed her leadership skills as club captain. 

At 32, Caldwell has represented the Republic of Ireland a total of 79 times — having made her debut in 2006.

She is set to link up with international team-mate Denise O’Sullivan at Courage, as the Cork midfielder returns after her recent loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Diane has the experience, intelligence, and positional ability to be a great professional in the NWSL,” said Courage head coach Paul Riley.

“She is a no-nonsense defender with excellent passing range and is a major threat on set pieces. She has the character and determination to be an immediate leader on our team. She is a super passionate professional who will embrace the Courage culture wholeheartedly.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie