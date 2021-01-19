Experienced Ireland defender Caldwell makes switch to US club

Diane Caldwell has been with Bundesliga side SC Sand since 2016.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DIANE Caldwell has joined National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side North Carolina Courage, it has been announced today.

The vastly-experienced defender, who can also operate in midfield, signs a one-year deal with the option of a second year.

A native of Balbriggan in north county Dublin, Caldwell has previously played in the US as well as in Iceland, Norway and Germany.

She has been with Bundesliga outfit SC Sand since 2016, where she showed her leadership skills as club captain.

At 32, Caldwell has represented the Republic of Ireland a total of 79 times — having made her debut in 2006.

She is set to link up with international team-mate Denise O’Sullivan at Courage, as the Cork midfielder returns after her recent loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Diane has the experience, intelligence, and positional ability to be a great professional in the NWSL,” said Courage head coach Paul Riley.

“She is a no-nonsense defender with excellent passing range and is a major threat on set pieces. She has the character and determination to be an immediate leader on our team. She is a super passionate professional who will embrace the Courage culture wholeheartedly.”