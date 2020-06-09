Munster promote 21-year-old hooker Barron to senior squad

Barron has spent two years with Munster's academy.

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED a one-year deal for Diarmuid Barron.

The 21-year-old hooker has earned promotion to the province’s senior squad after two years as an academy player.

Having been handed his senior debut away to Cardiff Blues in September 2018, Barron has gone on to make a total of seven appearances in the Pro14.

Capped for Ireland at U20 level, the Tipperary native came through Cashel RFC and captained Rockwell College to the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2015 before joining AIL club Garryowen.

Diarmuid and his family at the Sportsground last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

