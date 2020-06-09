This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Munster promote 21-year-old hooker Barron to senior squad

The Cashel native has signed a one-year deal with the province.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 1:33 PM
1,328 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5118249
Barron has spent two years with Munster's academy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Barron has spent two years with Munster's academy.
Barron has spent two years with Munster's academy.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED a one-year deal for Diarmuid Barron. 

The 21-year-old hooker has earned promotion to the province’s senior squad after two years as an academy player. 

Having been handed his senior debut away to Cardiff Blues in September 2018, Barron has gone on to make a total of seven appearances in the Pro14. 

Capped for Ireland at U20 level, the Tipperary native came through Cashel RFC and captained Rockwell College to the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2015 before joining AIL club Garryowen. 

diarmuid-barron-with-his-family Diarmuid and his family at the Sportsground last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

