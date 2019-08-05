Jim Gavin: 'I think Diarmuid loves Dublin and we love him'

BETWEEN THEM DUBLIN and Tyrone made 28 changes to their starting sides for yesterday’s contest in Omagh, the already guaranteed qualification for the All-Ireland semi-finals compelling them to dig deep into their squads.

Of all the replacements pressed into action, the input of one was always set to spark greater interest.

For Diarmuid Connolly it was a first competitive appearance for Dublin since a league tie last year against Mayo, a first championship outing since he helped engineer the 2017 All-Ireland final win and a first championship start since the Carlow match two seasons ago which subsequently saw him slapped with a lengthy suspension.

Plans may have been made to spend this summer in Boston but Omagh was where Connolly wound up yesterday afternoon. He may be established as an attacker but it was alongside James McCarthy that the St Vincent’s man lined up, midfield a spot where he had featured for his club of late.

In an odd and low-key encounter, Connolly did his bit and produced the bursts that saw the loudest cheers rise up from the Dublin support. He sliced a first-half shot wide and saw another fall short into the lap of Tyrone goalkeeper Benny Gallen.

But he made the driving run early in the second half that paved the way for Kevin McManamon to point, made a couple of big fetches from kickouts and calmly stroked over a 55th minute point.

Was it a big call to press him back into action?

“No, I think Diarmuid loves Dublin and we love him,” remarked manager Jim Gavin afterwards.

“Circumstances change for all players. They volunteer their time and we’re delighted he played really well for the team.

“Collectively every player played their part and we’re focusing on next weekend.”

Any chat as Connolly jogged to the sideline late on after being shown a black card for a foul on Tyrone’s Ciarán McLaughlin?

“I just said well done,” stated Gavin.

“I thought he did very well for us. He did well for the team and that’s what we expect from our players and he did that to the nth degree.”

Dublin have been permanent fixtures in the All-Ireland semi-finals this decade. Connolly has been largely pivotal to those games.

They’ll face Mayo next Saturday in their 10th last four showing since 2010 and the St Vincent’s man is back available as an option once more.