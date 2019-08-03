Diarmuid Connolly set to end Dublin exile while Tyrone make 15 changes

DIARMUID CONNOLLY WILL be part of Dublin’s match-day panel for their Super 8s dead rubber in Omagh tomorrow.

The mercurial St Vincent’s man hasn’t featured for the All-Ireland champions since last year’s league campaign. He had planned to spend this summer in the US but unforeseen visa issues means he’s remained in the capital and has been training with the Dubs.

Jim Gavin is set to give Rory O’Carroll his first start since his return from travelling while Davy Byrne is named at full-back and the duo of Eoin Murchan and Robert McDaid are drafted into the half-back line.

Eric Lowndes is given the No 10 jersey with Cormac Costello at centre-forward and the experienced pair of Kevin McManamon and Eoghan O’Gara picked up front.

And there's the Dublin team for Sunday, courtesy of @Carlitostennis. A lot stronger but a good few changes there too. Diarmuid Connolly named at no 20. Lot of regulars given a complete rest pic.twitter.com/3S6NzYfdKp — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) August 2, 2019 Source: Cahair O'Kane /Twitter

Tyrone go full dirt tracker team. Dublin mix in a few test starters. It’s not surprising from either of them, but it potentially dooms the Super 8 format. This might be ok in a 7/8 game league, not a 3 match blitz. pic.twitter.com/YGTcXiyaQx — Michael Foley (@MickFoley76) August 2, 2019 Source: Michael Foley /Twitter

Mickey Harte, meanwhile, has reportedly named a completely new team for the final game of their Super 8s campaign. The counties are yet to confirm their selections but the reported teams are:

Tyrone: Benny Gallen; Ciarán McLaughlin, Pádraig Hampsey, Liam Rafferty; Tiernan McCann, Aidan McCrory, Michael Cassidy; Ben McDonnell, Declan McClure; Richard Donnelly, Kyle Coney, Conan Grugan; David Mulgrew, Connor McAliskey, Conall McCann.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Rory O’Carroll, Davy Byrne, Philly McMahon; Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Eric Lowndes, Cormac Costello, Brian Howard; Kevin McManamon, Eoghan O’Gara, Con O’Callaghan.