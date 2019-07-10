This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford and Donegal stars claim latest GAA player of the month awards

Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Jamie Brennan were the winners this month.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 4:08 PM
By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 4:08 PM
https://the42.ie/4719075

The PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for June, footballer Jamie Brennan of Donegal, and hurler, Diarmuid O’Keeffe of Wexford. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

WEXFORD’S DIARMUID O’KEEFFE and Donegal forward Jamie Brennan landed PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for June earlier today.

The pair both caught the eye during a month where their respective counties claimed provincial glory. Brennan bagged 1-3 against Tyrone and a further 1-4 versus Cavan during Donegal’s run to the Ulster title.

O’Keeffe meanwhile picked off two points from midfield as Wexford delivered the Leinster title for the first time since 2004.

The Model County will play the winners of Tipperary and Laois in the All-Ireland semi-final on 28 July, while Donegal are in Super 8s action this Sunday against Meath.

