Wexford and Donegal stars claim latest GAA player of the month awards

WEXFORD’S DIARMUID O’KEEFFE and Donegal forward Jamie Brennan landed PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for June earlier today.
The pair both caught the eye during a month where their respective counties claimed provincial glory. Brennan bagged 1-3 against Tyrone and a further 1-4 versus Cavan during Donegal’s run to the Ulster title.
An outstanding June for @officialdonegal's Jamie Brennan - the PwC @officialgaa / @gaelicplayers Football Player of the Month! 🔥 #pwcallstars pic.twitter.com/pnBooTXgub— PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) July 10, 2019
O’Keeffe meanwhile picked off two points from midfield as Wexford delivered the Leinster title for the first time since 2004.
Congrats to @OfficialWexGAA's Diarmuid O'Keeffe - the PwC @officialgaa / @gaelicplayers Hurling Player of the month for June #pwcallstars ⭐️🏆 pic.twitter.com/UYgN3yhgNh— PwC Ireland (@PwCIreland) July 10, 2019
The Model County will play the winners of Tipperary and Laois in the All-Ireland semi-final on 28 July, while Donegal are in Super 8s action this Sunday against Meath.
