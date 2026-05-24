'I knew in that moment, we had someone special' - the rise of Clare hurling's new star

AROUND CLONLARA, ONE of the more well-known stories about Diarmuid Stritch goes back to their famous Munster semi-final win in 2023.

The finer details will follow later but, in short, Stritch hit the winning point to book their place in a first-ever Munster final just as the management team was arranging the paperwork for his substitution.

It’s an anecdote that captures his ability to mine scores in clutch moments. But a story about his early days on the senior team is even more illuminating. It reveals something about his character.

And it ties in with a philosophy held by the Clonlara manager Donal Madden, who made that call to keep Stritch on the field in the Munster semi-final.

“Good people make good players.”

Madden could sense that quality in Stritch from a phone conversation about arranging transportation to a challenge match against the Tommy Larkins club in Galway.

“I rang him and said, ‘One of the lads can bring you, it’s a bit of a journey.’ He said, ‘No, I like going with my Mam.’ I knew in that moment, we had someone special. He still likes going to the matches with his Mam and that’s their thing. They go as a family.”

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Clare’s victory over Tipperary last weekend secured their qualification for the All-Ireland series while also putting the Banner in contention for a place in the Munster final. But for the Clonlara club, there was so much more to celebrate.

Three of their representatives made vital contributions to the 1-25 to 0-17 win as Stritch combined with Ian Galvin for 1-8 of their final tally. It was a first championship start for Stritch, and he marked the occasion by deservedly claiming the man-of-the-match award.

"YA CAN'T BATE YOUNGSTERS" 👊



What a score on his championship debut Diarmuid Stritch! #TIPVCLA pic.twitter.com/mTWCKj5Hpa — GAA+ (@GAAPlusOfficial) May 16, 2026

Stritch had already notched three points against Waterford in their Munster opener. And Madden wasn’t surprised to see the youngster add another abundance of scores in Semple Stadium.

“It’s not going to happen every day because he’s a young fella and it’s going to take time for consistency to come into his game. We won’t build him up for a fall either, we’ve got to protect these guys.

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“He’ll have good days and he’ll have bad days. That’s the nature of the way he plays the game. He’s an extremely bright hurler. If he’s not scoring himself, he’s creating opportunities for others.”

John Conlon, a fellow Clonlara soldier, had a milestone moment of his own to savour last Saturday evening, too.

10 months on from suffering a horrific finger injury, he was back at the heart of the Clare defence. Madden wasn’t there when Conlon’s wedding ring became entangled in a fence while trying to retrieve a sliotar at the Clonlara club.

But he was present at the hospital in Galway when medics advised Conlon that there was a 20% chance of saving his finger with surgery. They were even reluctant to proceed with the operation, such were the odds that were stacked against him.

Madden felt compelled to speak up on behalf of his player.

“I remember saying to the consultant, ‘You’ve no idea what you’re dealing with here.’

“He wasn’t a GAA man. John said, ‘Please give me a chance.’ And he did give him a chance. I couldn’t compliment his wife [Michelle] enough and what she did throughout those 10 days to make sure that the finger could stay on. It was just a huge dedication of love to be honest.

“And then he [Conlon] was playing below in Thurles [last week] and had 20 possessions. It’s just nuts.”

Madden appreciates the example that both Galvin and Conlon have set for players like Stritch, who is still in the early days of his senior career.

Stritch is fortunate to have a role model like John Conlon in his club. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Along with Dylan McMahon and Colm O’Meara, there are five Clonlara players on the current squad, continuing the club’s proud tradition of producing inter-county talent.

Among their predecessors is Domhnall O’Donovan, who famously scored the equaliser that sent the 2013 All-Ireland final against Cork to a replay. His twin brother Cormac hurled for Clare too, and scored the winning point in the 2009 All-Ireland U21 final against Kilkenny.

2013 All-Ireland winners Colm Galvin, Darach Honan, and brothers Cathal and Nicky O’Connell are all products of the Clonlara club too.

“Clonlara people don’t look for credit,” says Madden, “But I would acknowledge the contribution that we’ve made to Clare hurling over the last number of years.”

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The underage pedigree can be traced back to 2022 and Stritch’s part in clinching a first-ever All-Ireland senior hurling colleges title for Ardscoil Rís. Stritch was a second-half sub in that Croke Cup final win over St Kieran’s of Kilkenny, helping the Limerick-based school over the line having lost three previous deciders to the same opposition.

Stritch was also involved with the Clare minors that year as they reached the Munster final. He was forced to miss that loss to Tipperary due to concussion but returned for their All-Ireland series which ended at the semi-final stage against Offaly.

He showed further flashes of his ability at U20 level, scoring 2-1 in the 2024 Munster semi-final against Cork which saw Clare narrowly fall short by 1-23 to 2-16. The sides met at the same stage again in last year’s Munster championship where Stritch ensured that Clare would not be denied again.

He finished with 1-1 from play while also providing an assist for a first-half goal by Seán Boyce.

His own goal in the 58th minute secured a 2-15 to 0-20 win to send Clare through to the Munster final where they lost out to Tipperary.

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And so, we return to that 2023 Munster semi-final with Clonlara. As Madden recalls, the substitute slip was written out, instructing Stritch to make way for Bryan McLeish with time running out against Kiladangan of Tipperary.

“A fine line between genius and a stroke of luck,” he laughs when asked why he reversed that decision which ultimately led to Stritch’s wonder point.

“This guy has that bit of magic and it just changed my mind. I had to apologise numerous times to the guy [McLeish] that we were bringing on because you don’t like doing that to anybody.

“But I just felt that the swagger was off again and let’s give him another couple of minutes. And he does his thing and we got to our first-ever Munster club final.”

That Munster final ended in defeat to Waterford giants Ballygunner, but Stritch still managed to reel off three points from play against a side that was completing a Munster three-in-a-row that day.

Clonlara’s county title success that year was their first since 2008, when Madden was a player along with the evergreen John Conlon.

The early stages of their 2023 season were rocked by injuries and players opting out of the panel. But a bond formed among those who stayed and Stritch blossomed in the environment.

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“We just got a bit of momentum, and a huge friendship and camaraderie and a huge spirit,” Madden continues.

“Ultimately we got over the line and each game, Diarmuid was growing in confidence. He was doing his Leaving Cert at the time. We brought him up to the panel, ultimately to get the experience of playing senior hurling. And then you bring him off to games and we gave him 5 minutes, and then 10 minutes.

“And then we give him a half and then he started growing in confidence.”

Stritch on the ball for Clonlara in the 2023 Clare senior county final. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

As that self-belief grew, Stritch eventually earned a place on the starting team and scored a point from play in a 3-18 to 2-16 county final win over Crusheen. But with the Leaving Cert looming, his dedication to his studies curtailed the celebrations.

“We won the county final on a Sunday,” Madden explains. “He didn’t go socialising after. That’s not his thing. He was back in school in Ardscoil Rís at 8.15am [the next morning].

“He’s shy and unassuming. He’s an academic, he got maximum points in his Leaving Cert.”

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Madden ran into Stritch’s mother this week, where that brilliant performance against Tipperary inevitably came up in conversation. Such feats, they agreed, are to be celebrated but understanding and patience is required now as Stritch continues to find his way as an elite hurler.

Stritch still leans in to the importance of family, a support system which also includes his brother and two sisters.

The adventure with Clare continues today where a place in the Munster final is within their grasp if results fall favourably. The next step awaits against the reigning champions Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“They are such a close-knit family. His Mam is so protective of him in a way that she keeps his feet on the ground. They’re just a gorgeous family. You won’t see one without the other.”