DPA/PA Images So close, yet so far: Deschamps' France fell short at the World Cup.
# Staying Put
Didier Deschamps to remain France coach until 2026 World Cup
Les Bleus face Stephen Kenny’s Ireland in the next international window in March.
47 minutes ago

DIDIER DESCHAMPS SAID on Saturday he will remain France coach until the 2026 World Cup after leading the team to the final of the last two editions.

Deschamps’ contract expired after the World Cup in Qatar where reigning champions France lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout after a thrilling final on 18 December.

It had been reported that French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet only wanted to give Deschamps a two-year extension until the 2024 European Championship but the coach had insisted on staying in charge until the next World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I am going to announce something which for me is an immense pleasure, and that is that the president has decided to extend (my contract) until 2026,” Deschamps said at an FFF general assembly.

“I thank the president for his constant support and his continued confidence in me,” Deschamps added. “It is essential for the France team to function well.”

– © AFP 2023

AFP
