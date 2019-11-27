This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dillian Whyte bout added to undercard of Joshua-Ruiz rematch

The British heavyweight will take on Mariusz Wach of Poland in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 5:47 PM
Whyte after defeating Oscar Rivas.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Image: Bradley Collyer

DILLIAN WHYTE WILL feature on the undercard for Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr when he takes on Mariusz Wach.

The British fighter beat Oscar Rivas on points in July but was later stripped of his WBC interim heavyweight title and status as mandatory challenger to champion Deontay Wilder by the sanctioning body.

That came after it was reported the 31-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance before the bout in a test administered by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

However, he is clear to fight in Saudi Arabia on 7 December against Poland’s Wach.

“I’m delighted to be fighting in Saudi Arabia against Mariusz Wach,” said Whyte in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

“He’s probably got one of the best chins in the heavyweight division.”

media-workout-with-denis-lebedev-and-alexander-povetkin-in-moscow-russia Mariusz Wach. Source: Anna Sergeeva

“I have been training and working hard to fight so it’s great to get a date and it’s very exciting for me to be fighting somewhere different like Saudi Arabia.

“I want to fight in different places and different settings and this card has the biggest heavyweight fight on it that we have seen in years.

“I’m just going to keep chasing the world titles, so if I keep winning then I hope to land that world title shot in 2020, that’s the plan for 7 December.”

Also on the undercard will be Magomedrasul Majidov, who beat Joshua at the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships. The Azerbaijani is scheduled to face Tom Little.

