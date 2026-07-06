Jude Bellingham savours 'best night of England career' after Mexico heroics

JUDE BELLINGHAM SAVOURED the “best night” of his international career after scoring twice to fire England into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 win away at Mexico.

The Real Madrid midfielder bagged a 95-second brace in the first half to spoil the hopes of a passionate 80,000 home crowd as Mexico lost for just the third time in 90 matches at the Estadio Azteca.

On a night of high drama in the Mexican capital, England had to survive for most of the second half a man down after Jarell Quansah’s red card.

But after Harry Kane’s penalty added to their lead, they held out to set up a meeting with Erling Haaland’s Norway in the last eight on Saturday.

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“It’s the best night of my England career. Just unbelievable. I can’t put it into words right now,” said Bellingham.

“It’s tough to kind of gather everything together, the goals, the penalty against, the penalty for, the red card. It was a chaotic game, but credit to Mexico, they were a different class…but this team showed character tonight and I’m proud.”

England also overcame playing at high altitude and a one-hour delay to the game due to adverse weather on a night that will live long in the memory.

Bellingham hailed the character shown by Thomas Tuchel’s side in contrast to the disappointments he grew up watching at major tournament.

“Big pressure moments in years gone by watching as a fan, as a kid, England probably would have crumbled but we stuck together until the last second,” he added.

“The players who came on, the players that started, running themselves into the ground and giving everything. That is what what this team is about.”

Bellingham now has four goals in five games at the tournament to emphatically silence pre-competition doubts that he would even be certain to start under Tuchel.

He is dreaming of uniting a nation as England aim to to end 60 years of hurt since they last won a major tournament.

“No matter where you’re from, no matter what you do, I can imagine everyone’s together and that’s the thing I dream of being a part of,” said the 23-year-old.

“Bringing my country together and and giving them nights like this. I’m so proud of this team — what we’ve done tonight is spectacular.”

– © AFP 2026