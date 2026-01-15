'We've grown up obsessed with Dingle football' - The Geaney factor powering the All-Ireland finalists

IT’S A SOURCE of fuel that has been instrumental in powering Dingle’s club football throughout the winter.

The two-goal blast from Paul in the second half of October’s Kerry final against Austin Stacks was critical in delivering silverware after an agonising wait of over seven decades.

The marksmanship from Dylan ignited the second-half comeback in December’s Munster final against St Finbarr’s, the last-gasp two-pointer free from Conor the decisive intervention that settled that contest.

And then in last Saturday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, Paul’s introduction at the interval shaped the outcome, the two-pointer he lofted over late on against Ballyboden St-Enda’s, rescuing his team to force extra-time.

When Dingle have required scoring inspiration, there has been a recurring theme of a Geaney providing it.

A strong family influence is not a new phenomenon in propelling a team to an All-Ireland club final. There have been examples of hurling dynasties like the Connollys of Castlegar and Fennellys of Ballyhale, along with successful football clans like the Kernans of Crossmaglen and Meehans of Caltra.

The Geaneys from the West Kerry coastal town are simply following an ingrained pattern, with Roscommon’s St Brigid’s next in wait on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the family tree.

Mikey, the Kerry 2014 All-Ireland winner, is the eldest of the crew currently involved, son of Daithi. Team leader Paul, son of Paul senior, is a cousin.

Conor, Dylan, and Niall are all brothers, central cogs in the Dingle machine, and sons of Colm. That trio, on their mother’s side, are first cousins of the three O’Connor brothers – Brian, Patrick and Aidan, who are vital presences in the defensive unit.

David Geaney, Mikey’s older brother, was the first of the current Geaney generation to break through in the Dingle ranks, and was part of the Kerry squad that journeyed to the All-Ireland senior decider in 2011.

David Geaney in action for Kerry seniors in 2011. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

His football origin story was being schooled in the ’90s watching his uncles Colm, Sean, and Paul line out in Dingle colours.

The Dingle intermediate football team in 1994. Back Row: Colm Geaney (Conor, Niall, Dylan’s Dad), Jack Ferriter, Paul Geaney Snr, Liam O Connor (current selector), Diarmuid Murphy, Fintan Ashe (Kerry panel 1997), Murt Moriarty (Micheál Ó M’s nephew), Seán Geaney. Front row; Noel Murphy, Breandán Fitzgerald, Paul Geaney Jr (mascot), Jim Kelliher, Thomas Connor (uncle to Brian, Aidan, Patrick), Seamus Dowd (minor selector last year), Karl Scanlon, Conor O’Donnell.

Sean was the trail-blazer as a championship forward with the Kerry seniors and later guided the county U21 team to the 2008 All-Ireland title.

“That team in the ’90s, I remember being at the back of the stand, raw sheet metal, banging the back of the stand with my age group,” recalls David.

“Dingle were in county intermediate finals at the time, they won it, and they didn’t go up senior, but they would have been battling hard at the top of Division 1 in the league. They’d savage players like Murt Moriarty, Sean (Geaney), Fintan Ashe, Diarmuid Murphy, Jack Ferriter, they all played with Kerry, real top class footballers.

“My grandparents were bringing me to all the county league games, and those used to be packed, no matter where you went. I found myself inside in the middle of the dressing room with my uncles, I can still smell the wintergreen. They’re my memories.”

Sean Geaney, Kerry U21 manager in 2008. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The torch was passed down to the next crew. In 2004 Dingle won a county intermediate final against neighbours Annascaul, David netting the only goal of the game, and they climbed to the senior ranks in Kerry. They have remained there ever since.

“I’m probably the eldest grandchild, and you’d be back in the grandparents’ house, kicking ball to two uncles.

“That progresses to each of us having a bag of balls and you could be up in the sports field kicking with with one of them and another could show up. That’s where the accuracy comes in.

“You’re just always watching who’s older than you. For me, it would have been Sean and Colm. Phenomenal footballers.

“When the boys came into the senior panel, I was kind of established with the club. And then when Conor’s coming in, the boys (Paul and Mikey) are the main men and now Dylan’s taking on that mantle a small bit. My biggest regret probably is not being able to play with Dylan (his godson). I got to play with the rest of them.

“Such a small town then, you know who your cousins are. Even, Mark O’Connor being a second cousin of myself and Mikey’s as well. Tom Gega O’Connor would have captained Kerry in the in the ’40s, he had five All-Irelands, but he’s a brother of Mark’s grandfather and my grandmother.

“We’re very tight, Even Paul’s sisters, very tight with them. Deirdre played basketball for Ireland as well, she’s playing Super League at the moment after a cruciate, with St Paul’s Killarney.”

David is well-placed to assess the impact of the current elder Geaney statesmen in the playing ranks. He formed half of the Dingle forward line with Paul and Mikey when they contested the 2012 Kerry senior final against Dr Crokes.

Mikey Geaney celebrates Dingle's county final win last year. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s wicked special for me in particular, knowing Mikey maybe only has a couple of years left.

“They’re living in Portmarnock, they’re expecting their first child, and it was never even in question for him just to keep playing. I couldn’t imagine myself doing the travel that he’s done.

“So he’s earned it and there’s something very nice about the fact that he’s able to enjoy the second half of the campaign.

“Paul is playing despite being injured. The county final on a torn hamstring, to come out of that with 2-2, there’s mental strength and absolute will to win there.

“Prior to his last goal, I said to my father, ‘If that was me now, I’d be looking to the sideline, bring someone in who can move.’

“I said that to Paul afterwards, and he was like, ‘I just kind of felt I’d get a chance.’

“That probably comes with playing for Kerry over 100 times too and just knowing what you have to do.

“I played a lot with Paul, like Paul’s senior debut for Kerry was in ’11, he came on for me (v Cork in the league). And the day I was dropped from Kerry (seniors), I think Mikey and Paul were both brought in (to the panel). You’re kind of distraught, but you’re so happy for them, you just have to move on.”

Paul Geaney lifts the Kerry senior football trophy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The scoring heroics of Conor and Dylan ensure their names are lit up, as Niall flys under the radar. His foraging and steady influence around the middle are crucial ingredients though.

“Niall was in the training panel with Kerry at the start last year, and they were doing runs on the first day, and he tore his hamstring,” outlines David.

“When you’re on the periphery of the panel, you have to be ready at that stage of the year and you have to make use of that game time.

“But he’s been phenomenal for Dingle. Without Barry (Dan O’Sullivan), we were lacking around the middle of the field. Obviously Billy (O’Connor) pulls his weight and Ned Ryan is excellent, but Niall has those legs around the middle. He hasn’t really played for Kerry yet underage, but there’s no doubt in my mind now that he’s good enough as well.

“You kind of want these fellas to get their just rewards. There’s something really special about Pádraig Ó Sé there (last Sunday) getting his medal because the service he’s given to the Ghaeltacht, the service Niall has given to Dingle, they’re class acts.”

Dingle's Niall Geaney. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

When Dingle won the club championship in 2015, David was still playing but being based in Limerick eventually curtailed his involvement on the pitch. His coaching career has seen him involved with city side Monaleen, while he steered St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay to Clare senior glory and they reached the Munster club final in 2018.

The link to home has never been cut, following the football fortunes of his brother and cousins, bringing his own children to Dingle games in Tralee, Thurles, and Cork this season.

When Doon made the breakthrough for their first Limerick senior hurling title in 2024, he watched his father-in-law Willie Moore, corner-back on the county’s side that lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup back in 1973, savour the moment and get swept away in the sheer joy of it all.

Dingle’s success has sparked similar emotions.

Conor and Paul Geaney after the Munster senior final. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

“I discussed this with somebody after the county win. It was such a relief, the general sense I got from all the ex-players that we’d all kind of contributed something to Dingle along the way. Whether it was getting us up senior or keeping us up senior or winning the club championship in 2015 and instilling that belief that we are a top team.

“We’ve grown up obsessed with Dingle football and everything that comes with it. I met Paul’s aunt after the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, his mum’s sister, and she was very emotional. I hence got very emotional because of it. My own father seeing the emotion in his face after the county final.

“The family element, it’s massively important. Club football is special, it’s far more special for people who are away and maybe a small bit disconnected from the club or home. It keeps you connected. It means the world.”