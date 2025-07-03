Liverpool forward Diogo Jota killed in car crash

LIVERPOOL AND PORTUGAL forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident in Spain, at the age of 28. Jota’s brother, Andre Silva, was also killed in the accident.
Andre Silva, 26, was also a professional footballer, playing with the Portuguese club FC Penafiel.
Jota, a father of three, was married only last week.
Jota signed for Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and quickly became a key goalscorer, and was part of their Premier League-winning side last season.
He made 49 appearances for the Portuguese national team, and was due to be part of the Portugal side that will face Ireland in World Cup qualifying later this year.
“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota”, read a club statement.
“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.
“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”
“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are utterly devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain”, read a statement from the Portuguese FA.
“Far beyond being an exceptional player, with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference within his own community.
“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players, respectively, performed.
“The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested Uefa to observe a minute of silence this Thursday before our national team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.
“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily.”
Luis Montenegro, the prime minister of Portugal, paid tribute to Jota and his brother on social media.
“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic”, he posted on X.
“I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”
