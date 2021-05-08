Disappointment for Ireland's Hendrick as he just misses out on Olympic spot

IT WAS a frustrating day for Ireland’s Noel Hendrick, as he narrowly missed out on a spot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old was competing at the K1 Canoe Slalom semi-finals at Ivrea in Italy and agonisingly missed out by just one nation place.

A 24th-place finish with a time of 88.58 at the event saw him just fall short of the coveted spot.

Hendrick, whose past achievements include a fourth-place finish along with his twin brother Robert at the U23 World Championships, will now likely turn his attentions to the Paris 2024 Games.

