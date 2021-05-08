BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

Disappointment for Ireland's Hendrick as he just misses out on Olympic spot

A 24th-place finish with a time of 88.58 at the event saw him just fall short.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 May 2021, 11:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,075 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5432412
File pic.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT WAS a frustrating day for Ireland’s Noel Hendrick, as he narrowly missed out on a spot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old was competing at the K1 Canoe Slalom semi-finals at Ivrea in Italy and agonisingly missed out by just one nation place.

A 24th-place finish with a time of 88.58 at the event saw him just fall short of the coveted spot.

Hendrick, whose past achievements include a fourth-place finish along with his twin brother Robert at the U23 World Championships, will now likely turn his attentions to the Paris 2024 Games.

More details are available on the event’s official website here.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie