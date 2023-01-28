Kerry injuries, Galway reaction and Mayo-Donegal icons depart

1. How will champions Kerry cope with injuries and club players resting?

This is a challenging time for the Division 1, Munster and All-Ireland champions. They have injuries, retirements and players resting following the end of their club campaigns to contend with.

David Moran will be a huge loss at midfield as he steps away following an impressive 14-year career. The towering star was recently involved with the Kerins O’Rahillys team who reached the All-Ireland semi-final.

His clubmate and fellow Kerry panelist Jack Savage won’t be involved with Jack O’Connor’s squad this year as he is staying in Dubai.

O’Connor revealed this week that only five of last year’s starting team in the All-Ireland final are set to be available for their league opener against Donegal this weekend. Diarmuid O’Connor, Paul Geaney and Seán O’Shea among those who are nursing injuries.

Fossa star brothers David and Paudie Clifford are also resting after their recent All-Ireland junior final win. All of that gives the Kingdom management plenty to work through in their quest to retain the Division 1 title.

2. How will Galway react after losing last year’s All-Ireland final?

Last year’s defeated All-Ireland finalists could do with a reboot after falling just short of lifting the Sam Maguire. They enjoyed a progressive campaign in 2022, reaching their first All-Ireland final in 21 years, but not securing the big prize has surely left a sting. A strong league campaign could be ointment for that pain.

After earning promotion last year, they will begin life in the top flight with a trip to MacHale Park for a clash with Mayo. However, they will go into that tie on the back of the unfortunate news that All-Star defender Liam Silke will not be available for the season as he is staying in New Zealand for work purposes.

Coupled with the loss of Kieran Molloy to a cruciate injury, that’s two major gaps in the Galway defence for manager Padraic Joyce to fill.

Conversely, Galway has also been bolstered by the return of some big game players including Corofin forward Ian Burke, while Moycullen’s Peter Cooke is also back in the squad.

And with the potential for a replay between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes still undetermined, Galway could be without the services of Shane Walsh for a spell too.

3. New managers filling vacancies in the top-tier jobs

There have been some major appointments ahead of this year’s Allianz football league. Davy Burke has taken the reins with Roscommon, Vinny Corey is the new man at the help in Monaghan while Paddy Carr has taken over Donegal.

Kevin McStay is also new to the job in Mayo, having won the race to replace James Horan last August.

They all have various challenges to surmount as they adjust to management in the top flight. McStay has been dealt a double-blow following Lee Keegan’s retirement, and Oisín Mullin’s decision to switch to AFL and pursue the life of a professional athlete with Geelong.

Meanwhile, Carr has a similar conundrum in Donegal: adapting to life in the wake of Michael Murphy’s retirement. Losing Murphy robs Donegal of a versatile player as well as a crucial leader and his absence will test the squad.

But the league offers everyone a chance to look for the next wave of successors.

4. Can Tyrone produce a response from their misfortune in 2022?

Tyrone’s All-Ireland defence certainly didn’t unfold as they wished last year. Their league form was mixed in 2022, finishing fifth in Division 1 with three wins and three losses alongside Donegal and Armagh.

Added to that was the controversy surrounding Tyrone’s fiery exchanges with Armagh at the end of their second-round tie in February, which produced five red cards in injury time.

They subsequently bowed out of the Ulster SFC after losing out to eventual winners Derry in the quarter-final, and exited the championship completely after a six-point defeat to Armagh in the qualifiers.

Facing the 2023 season without ace forward Conor McKenna makes their recovery task even harder to complete. Like Mullin, he too is heading Down Under to resume his AFL career and will be plying his trade with the Brisbane Lions.

5. How can Armagh build on their encouraging 2022 season?

Armagh’s chances of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final was decided by a penalty shootout last year. And Galway’s supremacy from the resultant spot-kicks ended the Orchard County’s involvement in the championship. Prior to that, they were in scintillating form with Rian O’Neill and Stefan Campbell producing standout performances during the year.

They made a blistering start to last year’s Division 1 competition as they clipped Dublin’s wings in Croke Park with a five-point victory in the first round. However, their progress stalled a bit on the back of defeats to Mayo, Kerry, and Donegal as they failed to reach the final.

Armagh have not won the Division 1 crown since 2005 and will certainly be eager to end that drought this year.

A first-round clash against provincial rivals Monaghan presents a great opportunity to show their credentials this weekend, and further tests will follow in a home tie with Mayo and a trips away to Roscommon and then Kerry.

Allianz Football League Round One fixtures – Division 1

Saturday, 28 January

Monaghan v Armagh – Castleblayney [Throw-in, 6.30pm]

Mayo v Galway – MacHale Park [Throw-in, 7.30pm]

Sunday, 29 January

Roscommon v Tyrone – Dr Hyde Park [Throw-in, 1.30pm]

Donegal v Kerry – Ballybofey [Throw-in, 2pm]

