London's winning run comes to an end, Louth and Fermanagh claims wins

Chris Farley and London lost their first game of the season today.

Chris Farley and London lost their first game of the season today.

Allianz Football League results

Division 3

Longford 1-10 Fermanagh 3-11

Louth 1-15 Westmeath 1-13

Division 4

London 1-6 Wexford 0-11

Cavan 0-19 Carlow 1-12

Waterford 1-13 Leitrim 2-17

*****

LOUTH GAVE THEIR promotion hopes a boost after a hard-fought win against neighbours Westmeath.

Advertisement

The Lake County’s first defeat of the Division 3 campaign arrived as Sam Mulroy struck 11 points, all from frees, in a two-point win for Mickey Harte’s side.

Conor Grimes punched into the net in the 43rd minute and former AFL player Sam Mulroy added a brace off the bench. John Heslin hit 1-10 for Westmeath, but they were undone by Mulroy’s place kicking in the finale.

Fermanagh were convincing winners over Longford to help ease their relegation fears.

Trailing five at half-time, the Ernesiders hit the net twice through Sean Quigley in the second-period. A red card for Longford skipper Mickey Quinn badly hampered their chances.

Fermanagh are now just outside the relegation zone on three points, with Longford and Wicklow in seventh and eight respectively on a single point.

In Division 4, London’s winning start came to an end in Ruislip, going down to Wexford by 0-11 to 1-6. John Tubritt and Mark Rossiter hit 0-3 apiece as the away side claimed victory, despite James Gallagher’s 1-1 for London.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere in the basement tier, Andy Moran’s Leitrim returned to winning ways as goals from Tom Prior and Darragh Rooney saw them enjoy an away 2-17 to 1-13 win over Waterford.

Cavan moved to the top of the table with a 0-19 to 1-12 victory against Carlow.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: