Harte guides Louth to Division 4 semi-finals in first year as Antrim edge out Leitrim

MICKEY HARTE HAS guided Louth to the semi-finals of the Division 4 Allianz football league in his first year in charge after an impressive second-half display against Sligo.

The pairings for the final-four ties in the competition have now been confirmed with Louth facing Carlow while Antrim will take on Waterford in the hunt for promotion.

Louth registered a 10-point victory against Sligo to secure their passage to the knockout stage. After trailing the visiting side by three points at half-time, Harte’s charges took control on the resumption.

Sam Mulroy levelled the tie with a goal right from the throw-in to make it 1-9 apiece.

Mulroy found the net again less than 10 minutes later to push Louth into a four-point lead with Ciarán Keenan extending their advantage to nine points with a goal on 51 minutes.

From there, Louth controlled the tie with Declan Byrne grabbing the final score from a free to send the Wee County to the semi-finals.

Division 4 semi-finals confirmed:



Antrim v Waterford

Louth v Carlow#GAA — Fintan O'Toole (@fotoole13) May 30, 2021

Enda McGinley’s Antrim had already progressed to the final-four of the competition following their win over Sligo, and looked to be heading for a draw after Leitrim rallied from 11 points down in Corrigan Park.

Goals from Conor Stewart and Connor Murray pushed the Saffrons into the ascendancy and were 2-13 to 0-9 in front in the second half.

But Leitrim mustered a late fightback as Evan Sweeney and Keith Beirne combined for 1-4 to help reduce the deficit to four points.

Niall Mc Govern then hit the equalising point on 70 minutes to set-up a grandstand finish. But it was Antrim who squeezed over the line thanks to a late point from Tomás McCann to give them a 2-17 to 1-19 victory.

Well done Tomas pic.twitter.com/QsqT4I2tZe — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 30, 2021

