Sunday 30 May 2021
Harte guides Louth to Division 4 semi-finals in first year as Antrim edge out Leitrim

Waterford and Carlow await in the final-four ties.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 30 May 2021, 5:54 PM
52 minutes ago 1,095 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452747
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE HAS guided Louth to the semi-finals of the Division 4 Allianz football league in his first year in charge after an impressive second-half display against Sligo.

The pairings for the final-four ties in the competition have now been confirmed with Louth facing Carlow while Antrim will take on Waterford in the hunt for promotion.

Louth registered a 10-point victory against Sligo to secure their passage to the knockout stage. After trailing the visiting side by three points at half-time, Harte’s charges took control on the resumption. 

Sam Mulroy levelled the tie with a goal right from the throw-in to make it 1-9 apiece.

Mulroy found the net again less than 10 minutes later to push Louth into a four-point lead with Ciarán Keenan extending their advantage to nine points with a goal on 51 minutes.

From there, Louth controlled the tie with Declan Byrne grabbing the final score from a free to send the Wee County to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, a last-minute point secured a win for Antrim against Leitrim today while Louth  accounted for Sligo with an impressive second-half display.

Enda McGinley’s Antrim had already progressed to the final-four of the competition following their win over Sligo, and looked to be heading for a draw after Leitrim rallied from 11 points down in Corrigan Park.

Goals from Conor Stewart and Connor Murray pushed the Saffrons into the ascendancy and were 2-13 to 0-9 in front in the second half.

But Leitrim mustered a late fightback as Evan Sweeney and Keith Beirne combined for 1-4 to help reduce the deficit to four points.

Niall Mc Govern then hit the equalising point on 70 minutes to set-up a grandstand finish. But it was Antrim who squeezed over the line thanks to a late point from Tomás McCann to give them a 2-17 to 1-19 victory.

Division 4 Results:

Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19

Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14

Division 4 Semi-Final Pairings 

Antrim v Waterford

Louth v Carlow

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

