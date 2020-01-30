This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Defending champion Djokovic dominates injury-hit Federer to reach Australian Open final

The Serbian’s bid for an eighth title in Melbourne roars on.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 11:45 AM
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S BID for Australian Open title number eight roars on after the reigning champion dominated injury-hit Roger Federer to reach the showpiece in Melbourne. 

The Serbian star was 4-1 and 40-0 down in the opening set of their semi-final, before recovering to win the tie-break. That laid the groundwork for 32-year-old Djokovic to advance and win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3. 

He’ll now face either Dominic Theim — who ended his Rafael Nadal hoodoo in the quarter-final — or Germany’s Alexander Zerev in Sunday’s final. While victory would spell a record-extending eighth Australian Open triump, it would also mean a 17th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic was relentless against Federer, who was carrying a groin injury, through their two hour and 18-minute battle in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

He was pleased with his win afterwards, and gave a nod to his opponent’s injury.

“The match could have definitely gone a different way if he has used those break points [in the sixth game],” Djokovic said on court. “He started well, I was nervous.

Respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt and wasn’t close to this best in terms of movement.”

The Serbian now progresses to his 26th Grand Slam final and a record eighth final in Melbourne, after beating Federer for the 27th time.

