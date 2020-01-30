Defending champion Djokovic dominates injury-hit Federer to reach Australian Open final

NOVAK DJOKOVIC’S BID for Australian Open title number eight roars on after the reigning champion dominated injury-hit Roger Federer to reach the showpiece in Melbourne.

The Serbian star was 4-1 and 40-0 down in the opening set of their semi-final, before recovering to win the tie-break. That laid the groundwork for 32-year-old Djokovic to advance and win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-3.

He’ll now face either Dominic Theim — who ended his Rafael Nadal hoodoo in the quarter-final — or Germany’s Alexander Zerev in Sunday’s final. While victory would spell a record-extending eighth Australian Open triump, it would also mean a 17th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic was relentless against Federer, who was carrying a groin injury, through their two hour and 18-minute battle in hot conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

🇷🇸 U-N-S-T-O-P-P-A-B-L-E 🇷🇸@DjokerNole def. Roger Federer for the 27th time 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to earn the chance to play for his 8️⃣th #AusOpen title 🏆#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/Hy7lu8AIHo — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2020

He was pleased with his win afterwards, and gave a nod to his opponent’s injury.

“The match could have definitely gone a different way if he has used those break points [in the sixth game],” Djokovic said on court. “He started well, I was nervous.

Respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt and wasn’t close to this best in terms of movement.”

The Serbian now progresses to his 26th Grand Slam final and a record eighth final in Melbourne, after beating Federer for the 27th time.

