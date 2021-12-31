Do you agree with our Premier League team of the season so far?

Ederson: It’s tempting to reserve this slot for a goalkeeper with one of the lower-table Premier League sides who is regularly forced to perform heroics owing to his side’s inept defending, but ultimately, surely only Alisson challenges Ederson for the title of best goalkeeper in the league. The 28-year-old edges out his fellow Brazilian on this occasion due to the fact that he has conceded just 12 goals compared to 16 for his rival.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: After a disappointing campaign by his standards last season, Alexander-Arnold is looking back to his best. He may still be far from perfect defensively, but he remains indispensable for his contribution down the other end. There are few people in world football capable of striking the ball as sweetly as the 23-year-old, and he has put this weapon to good use of late, as he currently sits second in the assists chart with 8, trailing only teammate Mo Salah (9).

Antonio Rudiger: While there have been issues down the other end, unquestionably the most impressive aspect of Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel has been their defending. The 28-year-old German international has been a key part of their success in this regard, making 25 appearances in all competitions this season for a side that has conceded just 14 top-flight goals. It’s no surprise to hear of him being linked with Real Madrid among others.

Ruben Dias: This spot is a toss-up between Dias and central defensive partner Aymeric Laporte, who have both been immense. No Premier League team have conceded fewer goals than City, while Dias’ comfort with the ball at his feet is also important for starting their formidable attacks. City paid an eye-watering €68 million for the 24-year-old Portugal international last year, but he has been worth every penny so far.

Joao Cancelo: One of the more underrated players in Pep Guardiola’s squad, Cancelo is nonetheless a key member of the City team. His versatility, for one thing, makes him an invaluable asset — he can play right or left-back, or on the wing, and he has been known to drift into midfield at times. At the time of writing, the 27-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions for City this season, highlighting how much the reigning champions value him, while he has chipped in with four assists and one goal in the Premier League alone.

Declan Rice: Several of England’s Euro 2020 stars have experienced indifferent starts to the season, but if anything, Declan Rice has stepped up from the summer. West Ham in general have been superb this season, but the commanding presence of the 22-year-old in midfield is one of the primary reasons why some critics are tipping them as an outside bet for a top-four spot.

Bernardo Silva: Arguably only Mo Salah has been more influential of all the players in the Premier League this season. Man City have been in ominous form and look like a team capable of running away with the title. Silva, in particular, has shone, registering seven goals and one assist from 19 matches, and consistently dictating play from midfield.

Emile Smith Rowe: Some of Arsenal’s experienced players, notably Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, have let them down at times this season. The same cannot be said for many of their youngsters though, and Emile Smith Rowe in particular has stood out. The 21-year-old’s eight goals and two assists are a big reason why the Gunners currently occupy a top-four spot, which had looked highly unlikely after their awful start to the season as they lost their first three matches on the bounce.

Mason Mount: With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and the array of expensive new signings Chelsea had acquired in recent seasons, many feared for the young England international. Yet it’s a credit to the 22-year-old attacking midfielder that he has stayed firmly in the manager’s plans despite the intense competition at the club. Seven goals and five assists from 17 matches show that the club’s faith in the youngster has been rewarded.

Diogo Jota: A revelation since moving from Wolves to Liverpool for a relative bargain of £41 million, the 25-year-old Portugal international hit nine goals in 19 appearances during an injury-interrupted season last year, and has maintained similar form in this campaign. With 10 goals from 18 appearances, only one player — teammate Mo Salah — has found the net more frequently in the Premier League this season.

Mo Salah: A very obvious but nonetheless hugely deserving candidate. Salah has undoubtedly been the player of the season so far. The Egyptian is comfortably top of the scoring charts with 15 goals, while he also leads the way in assists with nine. Liverpool will miss him badly when he goes to play in the Africa Cup of Nations, assuming of course that they sanction his release.

Subs: Jose Sa, Reece James, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden, Emmanuel Dennis, Jamie Vardy.