Does He Know delivers decisive success in Reynoldstown heat

DOES HE KNOW stamped his class in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot.

Kim Bailey’s Grade Two-winning hurdler was thoroughly impressive in winning his first two starts over fences, but came up short when bidding for the hat-trick at Cheltenham in November.

However, with his Cheltenham conqueror Threeunderthrufive having since plundered two Grade Two prizes, Does He Know appeared to have every chance of getting back on the winning trail in Berkshire.

The three-mile contest was not for the faint-hearted, with most of the runners having to be nudged along at some stage as the testing conditions took their toll.

But 9-2 shot Does He Know grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck before the home turn and galloped all the way up the straight under David Bass to claim top honours by 14 lengths.

Doyen Breed was best of the rest in second, with his fellow Scottish challenger Corach Rambler – the 16-5 favourite – still in with every chance when unseating Derek Fox five fences from the finish.

Bailey’s assistant, Matthew Nicholls, said: “We were slightly panicking about the ground, although he has form on soft a long time ago.

“On ratings he had a favourite’s chance, it was whether the others had moved past him. He has obviously improved for the ground and goes well fresh, and it was a good staying performance.

“He can be a bit strange. He is exuberant at some fences. Even in the preliminaries you could see he can be a bit of a handful.

“But he keeps improving and one thing he does is try when he is under pressure. Impressive today, wasn’t he?”

Betfair cut Does He Know to 5-1 from 8-1 for the Ultima Handicap Chase and 8-1 from 16-1 for the National Hunt Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

On which race he is likely to contest, Nicholls added: “I will speak to the main man (Bailey), who is in Sri Lanka watching his lad play cricket.”

Elsewhere, Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo won the Grade Three Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park this afternoon, highlighting his potential to contend at the Champion Hurdle.

Teahupoo was third at the fourth but moved up the field to take the lead three from home and even allowing for a slight mistake at the last, he won fairly easily from JP O’Brien’s Darasso. Quilixios was third.

Meanwhile, Porticello had little trouble in landing short odds in the William Hill Super Odds Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle at Haydock.

Should conditions turn up testing at Cheltenham next month, then Gary Moore’s giant four-year-old could serve it up to the Irish-trained favourites and Coral saw fit to cut him to 11-1 from 16s for the Triumph.

Already a Grade One winner at Chepstow, Porticello was sent off the 30-100 favourite and Josh Moore kept things simple.

Approaching the second last Skycutter was the only danger but when he met the flight on the wrong stride and Porticello flew it, the race was over and he coasted to a 17-length win.

In other news, Wholestone made a successful return from almost a year and a half on the sidelines with a determined display in the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock.

Although a high-class performer over hurdles and fences on his day, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained veteran looked to have plenty on his plate on his first competitive appearance in 455 days.

But despite his lengthy absence, Wholestone proved he retains both the talent and the enthusiasm for the job at the age of 11 to claim Grade Two honours on Merseyside under the trainer’s son, Sam.