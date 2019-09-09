Five-time All-Ireland winners clinch 17th senior county title in-a-row

FIVE-TIME ALL-Ireland winners Donaghmoyne won their 17th senior county title in-a-row in Monaghan over the weekend.

The defending champions defeated Emyvale in the final on Sunday, winning on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-11.

Both sides played out a tight battle for much of the decider, with Donaghmoyne grabbing a crucial goal late in the second half before Rosemary Courtney kicked the last score to ensure they had a seven-point cushion at the final whistle.

Donaghmoyne won their fifth All-Ireland crown in 2016, after victory over Dublin’s Foxrock Cabinteely secured back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, Donegal star forward Geraldine McLaughlin posted an incredible 4-5 to help former All-Ireland champions Termon to a first Donegal senior championship title since 2015.

Termon, who won the All-Ireland in 2014, overcame Glenfin to clinch the Donegal title in a high-scoring affair which produced a 5-06 to 2-13 result.

Speaking after their victory, Termon captain Emer Gallagher paid tribute to former club chairman Danny O’Donnell, who passed away earlier this year.

“There is man who isn’t here today and that’s ‘Danny ‘O,’ she began in her acceptance speech.

“At the start of this year, whenever we talked about the county championship and talking about Termon Ladies, there is one man who you would always associate with the Termon Ladies and that’s ‘Danny ‘O.’

Even though he’s not here in person, by God he’s here in spirit. We know damn well what he’d have been saying on the pitch whenever we were getting a bit lax.

“This one is most certainly for him.”

