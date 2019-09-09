This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five-time All-Ireland winners clinch 17th senior county title in-a-row

Meanwhile, Donegal star Geraldine McLaughlin posted 4-5 as Termon secured another championship crown.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 9 Sep 2019, 7:17 PM
58 minutes ago 2,531 Views No Comments
Donaghmoyne players after their 2016 All-Ireland win.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

FIVE-TIME ALL-Ireland winners Donaghmoyne won their 17th senior county title in-a-row in Monaghan over the weekend.

The defending champions defeated Emyvale in the final on Sunday, winning on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-11.

Both sides played out a tight battle for much of the decider, with Donaghmoyne grabbing a crucial goal late in the second half before Rosemary Courtney kicked the last score to ensure they had a seven-point cushion at the final whistle.

Donaghmoyne won their fifth All-Ireland crown in 2016, after victory over Dublin’s Foxrock Cabinteely secured back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, Donegal star forward Geraldine McLaughlin posted an incredible 4-5 to help former All-Ireland champions Termon to a first Donegal senior championship title since 2015.

Termon, who won the All-Ireland in 2014, overcame Glenfin to clinch the Donegal title in a high-scoring affair which produced a 5-06 to 2-13 result.

Speaking after their victory, Termon captain Emer Gallagher paid tribute to former club chairman Danny O’Donnell, who passed away earlier this year.

“There is man who isn’t here today and that’s ‘Danny ‘O,’ she began in her acceptance speech.

Source: Donegal SportHub/YouTube

“At the start of this year, whenever we talked about the county championship and talking about Termon Ladies, there is one man who you would always associate with the Termon Ladies and that’s ‘Danny ‘O.’

Even though he’s not here in person, by God he’s here in spirit. We know damn well what he’d have been saying on the pitch whenever we were getting a bit lax. 

“This one is most certainly for him.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie