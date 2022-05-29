Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Advertisement

Underdogs Derry beat Donegal in extra-time to win first title in 24 years

Derry outscored Donegal 0-4 to 0-2 in the extra-time period.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 29 May 2022, 6:48 PM
11 minutes ago 1,489 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777281
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Derry: 1-16
Donegal: 1-14

Declan Bogue reports from Clones

DERRY WON THEIR first Ulster title since 1998 on a day of days for the county in Clones, by sealing the first-ever provincial final that went to extra-time.

In an exhausting afternoon, it came down to one last play at the end of the second period of extra-time with Donegal captain Michael Murphy standing over a 14 metre free. He let fly with a vicious drop-kick, seeking to wipe out Derry’s two-point lead.

conor-glass-with-caolan-ward Source: Declan Roughan/INPHO

But one of the multiple of Derry players got their body in the road. Nobody cared. The ball broke out wide, Derry players infused with an adrenaline shot as they chased up the field only to hear the three late, sweet peeps of referee Sean Hurson’s whistle.

As captain Chrissy McKaigue said in the opening words of his address after pumping the Anglo-Celt Cup to the heavens, “It was just our time!”

An early goal from Niall Loughlin on eleven minutes sent them on their way to building an early lead. At times Donegal looked oddly passive and only for the spritely movement and scoring of Peader Mogan, they would have been in serious peril.

After the break, they decimated Derry’s lead with an early Odhran McFadden-Ferry goal after Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch could not hold a drive from Michael Langan.

Thereafter the game swung around the place wildly, but the last quarter belonged to Derry with six of the last nine scores, the last score from a Shane McGuigan free coming ten long minutes from the end of normal time.

Derry outscored Donegal 0-4 to 0-2 in the extra-time periods, with full-back Brendan Rogers both scoring his third, and then setting up Conor Glass for the last point of the game.  

It was manager Rory Gallagher’s first Ulster title at the fourth attempt as a manager in his own right.

Scorers for Donegal: C McGonagle (0-3), O McFadden-Ferry (1-0), J McGee (0-2), M Murphy (0-2), S O’Donnell (0-2), P McBrearty (0-2f), R McHugh (0-1), C Thompson (0-1), A Doherty (0-1mark)

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 5f), N Loughlin (1-2, 1f), B Rogers (0-3), C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, P Cassidy, S Downey (0-1 each)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

DONEGAL: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; C McGonagle, J McGee; P Mogan, S O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, J Brennan

Subs: C O’Donnell for Brennan (57 mins), A Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (64 mins), N O’Donnell for S O’Donnell (72 mins), H McFadden for McGee (ET 1 mins), C Thompson for McGonagle (ET 10mins), P Brennan for Langan (ET 11 mins)

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Doherty; P Cassidy, S Downey, N Toner; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin

Subs: E Bradley for Loughlin (46 mins), L Murray for Heron (64 mins), B McCarron for Toner (68 mins), P McNeill for Downey (72 mins), N Toner for McCarron (ET 11 mins), B Heron for Murray (ET 11 mins), O McWilliams for Doherty (ET 16 mins)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie