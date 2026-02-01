Michael Murphy has final word as Donegal beat Kerry in All-Ireland final rematch

MICHAEL MURPHY HAD the final word for Donegal as they went two from two in the NFL Division One with victory over Kerry in Ballyshannon.
Jim McGuinness’ team looked to be on their way to victory – seven points to the good with seven minutes left – only for a goal from Donagh O’Sullivan 90 seconds from time to leave just three in it.
Kerry, with only five starters from the XV that beat Donegal in last year’s All-Ireland final win, were driven on by the brilliant Seán O’Shea, who scored 0-11, in the absence of the Cliffords. Paudie wasn’t named on the panel and David missed out with ‘flu.
Donegal won the game in the moments before and after half-time time: just as in their opening round win against Dublin at Croke Park, a purple patch approaching the interval was key.
Kerry were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead on the 29th minute and were opened up on 31 minutes when Donegal split them apart. Shane O’Donnell squared to Daire Ó Baoill, who was in acres of space, and he sidestepped Shane Murphy to score.
Points followed from Conor O’Donnell and then Peadar Mogan and when the teams headed from the dressing rooms, Donegal were 1-9 to 0-8 ahead.
The contest, played in front of 9,000 in spring sunshine, saw points traded at both ends with Conor O’Donnell and Finnbarr Roarty standing out for Donegal and Tony Brosnan doing his bit for Kerry.
That four-point margin would be doubled with eight points at 1-13 to 0-8 within five minutes of the restart, thanks to two classy two-pointers from Michael Langan.
Jack O’Connor’s side looked like the match was running away from them, with the boot of O’Shea keeping them within a chance of a haymaker.
Shea Malone, Ó Baoill and and Hugh McFadden kept Donegal ticking before Murphy made his first appearance of the season on 52 minutes. The home support were delighted to see Oisin Gallen also feature late on and although Kerry did make Donegal sweat late in the day, they still had enough to safely see it home with Murphy, now 36, making sure.
Scorers for Donegal: Daire O Baoill 1-2, Michael Langan (2 2pt) 0-4, Conor O’Donnell (1f) Finnbarr Roarty 0-3 each, Hugh McFadden (2pt), Peadar Mogan, Ciaran Moore, Michael Murphy (1f) 0-2 each, Gavin Mulreany (’45), Shea Malone 0-1 each.
Scorers for Kerry: Sean O’Shea (4 2pt f, 1f, 1 ’45) 0-11, Tony Brosnan (2 2pt, 1f) 0-6, Donagh O’Sullivan 1-0, Armin Heinrich 0-1.
Donegal: Gavin Mulreany; Caolan McColgan, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Kieran Gallagher, Caolan McGonagle, Finnbarr Roarty; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Daire Ó Baoill, Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Moore; Conor O’Donnell, Jason McGee, Shea Malone. Subs: Ryan McHugh for Gallagher (44), Michael Murphy for Malone (52), Eoghan Ban Gallagher for O Baoill (62), Oisin Gallen for S.O’Donnell (62), Kevin Muldoon for C.O’Donnell (68).
Kerry: Shane Murphy; Evan Looney, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Armin Heinrich, Mike Breen, Tadhg Morley; Seán O’Brien, Cillian Trant; Joe O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Micheál Burns; Killian Spillane, Tomás Kennedy, Tony Brosnan. Subs: Liam Smith for O’Brien (19), Charlie Keating for Breen (h-t), Darragh Lyne for Spillane (41), Donagh O’Sullivan for Burns (52), Ruairi Murphy for Trant (55).
Michael Murphy has final word as Donegal beat Kerry in All-Ireland final rematch
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
Donegal 1-22
Kerry 1-18
Alan Foley reports from Ballyshannon
Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)
