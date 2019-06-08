Brennan's goal gives Donegal the edge over Tyrone in Ulster semis

Donegal 1-16 Tyrone 0-15

DONEGAL CONTINUED THEIR quest for back-to-back Ulster SFC titles with a victory over Tyrone that was, for long stretches, more comfortable than the final margin suggested.

Jamie Brennan starred with 1-3, including a fifth-minute goal from which they never looked back, while Michael Murphy put up 0-5 for Declan Bonner’s side.

They now await the winners of the semi-final replay between Armagh and Cavan who do it all again on Sunday.

More to follow…

Donegal have beaten Tyrone. Watch the Full-Time highlights here on GAANOW pic.twitter.com/1UYrp7AuEl — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 8, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!