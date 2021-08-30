Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donegal GAA order county senior final replay after winners use too many subs

Naomh Conaill had defeated Kilcar 4-2 on penalties in the original game.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 30 Aug 2021, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,147 Views 1 Comment
MacCumhaill Park hosted the Donegal final.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
A REPLAY IS in store for the 2020 Donegal senior football final after the winners Naomh Conaill used too many subs en route to victory.

Following an appeal by Kilcar after the game, which was played on Saturday 14 August and saw Naomh Conaill triumph with their 4-2 penalty shootout success, the Donegal Competitions’ Control Committee (CCC) have decided to replay the match.

Kilcar’s appeal was upheld as the county board agreed with the claim that Naomh Conaill had used four subs in extra-time, instead of the permitted three.

The match represented the long-awaited conclusion of the 2020 championship with last year’s final postponed due to the Covid-19 enforced shutdown. 

No date has yet been fixed for the replay with the 2021 championship scheduled to commence in the middle of September.

Donegal CCC officials met representatives from the Kilcar and Naomh Conaill clubs on Thursday evening in the aftermath of Kilcar’s objection before the decision to replay the fixture was explained to a full CCC meeting last night. The notice has now been sent to both clubs with the CCC not making any further comment as the decision may be appealed to a higher authority.

In correspondence to the clubs, Donegal explained the decision-making process.

“Naomh Conaill CLG made four substitutions in the course of the extra time played and as a result committed a breach of Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2.

“That the breach of the said Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2 by Naomh Conaill CLG was an Infraction rendering Naomh Conaill CLG liable to the penalties set out in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1, including but not limited to the award of the game to the Objector.”

