Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 18 July 2021
Advertisement

Murphy sent off as Tyrone edge out 14-man Donegal to book Ulster final spot

Tyrone will face Monaghan in the decider.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 4:36 PM
21 minutes ago 965 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5498938
Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick celebrates after the game with Conor McKenna.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick celebrates after the game with Conor McKenna.
Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick celebrates after the game with Conor McKenna.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tyrone 0-23

Donegal 1-14

Declan Bogue reports from Brewster Park

TYRONE NEVER HAD a greater chance to beat Donegal than they were given in Brewster Park.

With Neil McGee coming off after five minutes injured and Michael Murphy black and red-carded before the break, they were just a point up at the second water break after Caolan McGonigle’s goal kept Donegal in contention.

This, despite a missed Donegal penalty.

When Ciaran Thompson was barrelling through, he was taken out with a high challenge by Rory Brennan. Referee Joe McQuillan adjudged it to have been a clear goal-scoring opportunity and awarded the penalty – correctly – but black carded Brennan.

Murphy drilled the penalty low, but it shaved off the outside of the left upright and Tyrone could breathe again.

Three minutes later, there looked to be an even bigger call with Michael Langan upended by Frank Burns while taking a shot, but McQuillan waved play on.

A minute before half-time, disaster struck for Donegal. A ball broke down and when Murphy went to draw on it, he hit nothing but McGeary’s legs, earning him a black card for a trip, and with it a red.

From there, Tyrone had too many men on the field, Darren McCurry in form in racking up seven scores while Conor Meyler did an incredible job in rubbing Ryan McHugh completely out of the picture.

Substitutes Tiernan McCann and Conor McKenna added to the sense that this could be a serious Tyrone team in the making.

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (0-4, 2 frees), C McGonigle (1-0), J Brennan, N O’Donnell (0-2 each), M Langan (0-2, 1 free), M Murphy (0-2 frees), C Thompson, P Mogan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-7, 3 frees), K McGeary, N Sludden, T McCann (0-3 each), M Donnelly (0-2), P Harte, C Meyler, C McKenna, F Burns (0-1 each), C McShane (0-1 free)

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s)

3. Neil McGee (Gaoth Dobhair)

7. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

6. Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

15. Peader Mogan (St Naul’s)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

9. Caolan McGonigle (Buncrana)

10. Ciaran Thompson (Glenties)

11. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

12. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)

21. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran)

Subs: S McMenamin for McGee (5 mins), P Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (45 mins), O MacNiallais for H McFadden (46 mins), E McHugh for J Brennan (62 mins), A McClean for Mogan (70 mins)

Red card: Murphy (34 mins)

TYRONE

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

26. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Rory Brennan(Trillick)

6. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

18. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

5. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

Subs: T McCann for Brennan (HT), C McKenna for Kilpatrick (46 mins), B McDonnell for Kennedy (52 mins), C McShane for M O’Neill (62 mins), N Kelly for McKernan (67 mins)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie