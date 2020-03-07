Kerry’s coaching set-up rocked by Donie Buckley’s departure

KERRY FOOTBALL IS coming to terms with the shock news that Donie Buckley is no longer part of their senior football management team.

The former Clare joint-manager, who served under Peter Ford when he was in charge of Galway, before really establishing his credentials as a top-class operator when he worked with Mickey Ned O’Sullivan at Limerick, is best known for his work with Mayo from 2012 to 2018.

When Stephen Rochford left Mayo – and Peter Keane took over at Kerry – Buckley returned south, for a second coaching stint with the county, following his first one in 2011-12. Now he has off the scene, after just 18 months.

A Kerry statement issued by Murphy, read: “On behalf of the Board, the senior football panel and management and Kerry supporters, I want to thank Donie for his very valuable contribution to the development of our players over the past 18 months and wish him the very best in the future.

“It is not intended to make any further appointments to the senior football management team. The existing management team will continue to take responsibility for all aspects of team preparation and selection.”