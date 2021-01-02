Roscommon 2010 Connacht final hero forced to retire from Gaelic football due to injury

ROSCOMMON’S 2010 CONNACHT final scoring hero Donie Shine has been forced to retire from Gaelic football due to injury.

Shine kicked the winning point a decade ago as Roscommon defeated Sligo in the provincial senior final, part of a brilliant scoring display from the forward as he hit 0-10.

His club Clann na nGael have this evening revealed that he has brought his playing days to a close ‘due to ongoing injury concerns’.

Clann na nGael would like to advise that our Senior player Donal Shine has decided to bring an end to his playing career due to ongoing injury concerns. #RosGAA (1/4) pic.twitter.com/m3x0NM6K5X — Clann na nGael (@ClannGAA) January 2, 2021

Shine burst to prominence in 2006 as part of Roscommon’s All-Ireland minor football victory after a final replay against Kerry before winning Connacht U21 and senior medals four years later for the the county. He was involved in the Roscommon senior setup until 2016.

He helped Clann na nGael win two county senior football titles in Roscommon in 2015 and 2018, continued to play club senior football up until last season when they lost out narrowly at the semi-final stage against Padraig Pearses.

Donie Shine in action against Clann na nGael last September. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Clann na nGael club paid tribute to Shine.

“Donie enjoyed a glittering playing career for both club and county. He was instrumental in the Roscommon minors claiming the All-Ireland title in 2006.

Donie Shine (right) in action against Tommy Walsh in the 2006 All-Ireland minor final replay. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“Donie also won two Connacht titles and will always be remembered for his man-of-the-match performance in the 2010 final v Sligo.

“Donie had some memorable performances in the Clann jersey, culminating with captaining the club to our 21st county title in 2018. Donie also won the club’s Player of the Year award a record five times, which speaks volumes of the excellence of his displays during his career.

“Donie was one of the greatest ever players to wear the Clann colours and everyone in Clann GAA wishes him the very best in the future.”

Roscommon GAA have also hailed Shine’s impact with chairman Brian Carroll praising the forward.

We would like to echo all the tributes that have already been paid to one of the most talented footballers to have represented Roscommon. Chairman Brian Carroll pays tribute to Donie. 👇 https://t.co/5I415rTxst pic.twitter.com/gt1NG2sM1Z — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) January 2, 2021

“There’s always a tinge of sadness when you hear one of your sporting heroes has retired and that feeling is very much present this evening when I heard that the mighty Donie Shine is retiring from the game. Donie was a great servant to our county and his club Clann na nGael.

“In 2006 Donie won the hearts of every Roscommon person as he and the mighty minor team brought us all on a journey of joy and celebration that none of us will ever forget.

“Donie made 72 appearances for Roscommon scoring a brilliant 4-243 along the journey and none of us will ever forget the magical 10 points Donie scored against Sligo in the 2010 Connacht Final win in Castlebar.

“Unfortunately all good things must come to an end and that time has come for Donie. On behalf of every Roscommon person everywhere I want to thank Donie for his dedication and commitment and for giving us all so many great memories along the way. I wish Donie and his wife Deirdre and family the very best of luck and good health in the future.”