Gianluigi Donnarumma open to move away from PSG amid reported Man Utd interest

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA IS open to a move away from Paris St Germain this summer but will not be pushed out by the French club, the PA news agency understands.

The Italian goalkeeper has been left out of PSG’s squad for Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup match against Tottenham, and it is understood he will now leave Paris this summer if the right move opens up.

Manchester United have been linked in some reports with an interest in the 26-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

However, it is understood that up to this point there has been no contact from United to PSG regarding Donnarumma.

The European champions completed the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille over the weekend, and Donnarumma has now been left out for the game against Spurs in Udine.

Donnarumma was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020 by beating England in the final on penalties, and is still regarded as one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

He made over 200 appearances for AC Milan before joining PSG in 2021. He has won four Ligue 1 titles with the Parisiens and was part of the team which thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to win last season’s Champions League title.