Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Manchester United's Donny van de Beek earns the Dutch a draw against Spain

The Manchester United midfielder scored the leveller in this evening’s international friendly in Amsterdam.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 10:33 PM
Donny van de Beek celebrates with Memphis Depay after scoring for the Netherlands against Spain.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos
MANCHESTER UNITED’S DONNY van de Beek scored as Netherlands drew 1-1 with Spain.

The midfielder cancelled out Sergio Canales’ opener in their friendly in Amsterdam this evening, but there was an injury scare for Manchester City after defender Nathan Ake was forced off after just five minutes.

Real Betis’ Canales scored his first international goal after 18 minutes when Juventus striker Alvaro Morata slipped him in and he found the bottom corner from 16 yards.

Van de Beek levelled immediately after the break when Owen Wijndal’s cross went across the area and he drilled low past Unai Simon.

Sergio Ramos came on in the second half for Spain for his 176th international appearance, which made him the joint-most-capped European man with Gianluigi Buffon.

In Leipzig, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt’s early strike earned Germany a 1-0 victory in their friendly against the Czech Republic.

Vincenzo Grifo’s double helped Italy to a 4-0 win over Estonia, while Poland beat Ukraine 2-0.

Michy Batshuayi’s brace earned Belgium a 2-1 win over Switzerland after Admir Mehmedi’s opener for the visitors.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto opened the scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 102nd international goal as Portugal beat Andorra 7-0. The Juventus forward is now just seven goals behind Ali Daei’s world record of 109 international goals for Iran.

Paulinho scored twice on his debut for Portugal, with Renato Sanches, Joao Felix and Emili Garcia’s own goal earning a comfortable win for the hosts.

Denmark beat Sweden 2-0, Austria won 3-0 in Luxembourg and Croatia drew 3-3 in Turkey.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

