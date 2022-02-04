NFL's Jaguars name Super Bowl winner Pederson as coach

DOUG PEDERSON, WHO won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, was named the new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars last night.

The announcement came more than a month after the Jags fired Urban Meyer after less than a year at the helm, ending a tenure marred by a string of scandals and on-field mediocrity.

Pederson, who was out of the NFL during the 2021 season, was the first of many candidates interviewed by the Jaguars.

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Jaguars owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

“I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League. It’s exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less.”

Pederson compiled a record of 42-37-1 with the Eagles and guided the team to three playoff appearances in five seasons from 2016 through 2020.

In his first season the Eagles, who drafted quarterback Carson Wentz second overall, went 7-9.

They went 13-3 in 2017 and despite the loss of Wentz late in the season beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl.

Pederson takes over a Jaguars team that finished 3-14 this season and has the first overall pick in this year’s draft.