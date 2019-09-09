This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus winger Costa hits out at agent's claims of Man United talks

Giovanni Branchini had fuelled talk linking the 28-year-old with a move to Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 9:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,674 Views No Comments
Costa insists he's going nowhere.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

JUVENTUS WINGER DOUGLAS Costa has hit out at reports that he was in talks over a move away from the Serie A champions in the summer transfer window.

Agent Giovanni Branchini, who represents team-mate Mattia De Sciglio but not Costa, had claimed that a number of clubs including Manchester United had tried to sign the 28-year-old Brazil international.

But, in a message posted on his Instagram story, Costa distanced himself from such reports and reaffirmed his commitment to the Juventus cause.

“I’m writing to deny the baseless news published today, which said I was in negotiations with some clubs during the last transfer window,” Costa wrote.

“Since the start of this season, I’ve been clear that I wanted to stay here to win trophies and give blood for the Juve jersey.

“Junior Mendoza is my only agent and the only person authorised to speak on my behalf.”

Branchini had said that, while there was interest in Costa, neither Maurizio Sarri nor former manager Massimiliano Allegri had considered letting him leave.

Formerly of Gremio and Shakhtar Donestk, Costa moved to Turin from Bayern Munich in 2017, initially spending a year on loan in Serie A.

He registered four league goals and 13 assists in his debut campaign in black and white, but spent much of the 2018-19 campaign on the sidelines with injuries to his calf and hamstring.

Back fit and seemingly back on form, Costa has started both of Juve’s league games so far this season, assisting two goals in the pulsating 4-3 win over Napoli.

Not selected in the Brazil squad for their games with Colombia and Peru, he will hope to maintain his place in the starting eleven as the Sarri era kicks into gear after the international break.

Juve, Inter and Torino are the only sides to have won both of their games so far, with Inter leading the early table on goal difference.

Juve travel to Fiorentina on Saturday, before a trip to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid in their opening game of the Champions League group stage. Serie A fixtures with Hellas Verona, Brescia and SPAL round off September, with Juve sure to target a perfect record in those games.

The42 Team

