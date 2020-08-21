This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
Brosnan hits 2-10 as Dr Crokes defeat Austin Stacks in Kerry senior football opener

Elsewhere tonight champions St Thomas defeated Portumna by 35 points in Galway.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Aug 2020, 9:42 PM
28 minutes ago 1,927 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5182354
Tony Brosnan was the scoring star for Dr Crokes
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Dr Crokes 3-19
Austin Stacks 2-17

(After extra-time)

TONY BROSNAN WAS the attacking star of the show as Dr Crokes, last year’s beaten finalists and the dominant Kingdom club of the last decade, burst from the traps with victory in the 2020 Kerry senior football opener tonight.

Brosnan hit 2-10, both goals from the penalty spot, as Dr Crokes saw off Austin Stacks in the club battle in the opening round clash in Tralee that went to extra-time.

Normal time concluded in a blaze of drama. Dr Crokes looked to have struck a decisive blow in the 54th minute, Brosnan fetching a long delivery pumped in by goalkeeper Shane Murphy and then advancing on goal before transferring a pass to Brian Looney who had rushed in alongside him, leaving Looney with the simple task of palming to the net.

Kieran O’Leary came off the bench to hit what looked to be the insurance point for Dr Crokes but Kieran Donaghy scrambled home a goal for Austin Stacks before a couple of points by their brilliant sub Sean Quilter left the sides tied at 2-12 apiece by the full-time whistle.

Austin Stacks made the brighter start in extra-time with Quilter and fellow sub Darragh O’Brien both making scoring impacts yet Dr Crokes had edged in front 2-16 to 2-15 by the midway mark of extra-time before Brosnan banged home his second penalty for a crucial strike for Dr Crokes.

The teams were tied at 1-5 apiece in normal time with Brosnan and Joseph O’Connor trading goals. Then Brosnan started to take over in the second half with Micheal Burns, who saw red before full-time, another influential forward for the Killarney club.

Quilter (0-5) and O’Brien (0-4) helped turn the tide for Austin Stacks but the last of the five goals of the game proved crucial as Brosnan despatched a penalty after Michael Potts was fouled.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Tony Brosnan 2-10 (2-0 pen, 0-6f), Brian Looney 1-1, Micheal Burns 0-3 (0-1f), Gavin O’Shea, Chris Doncel, Kieran O’Leary, Cillian O’Regan, Alan O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: Sean Quilter 0-5 (0-2f), Joseph O’Connor 1-1, Darragh O’Brien 0-4 (0-2f), Kieran Donaghy 1-0, Wayne Guthrie (0-1f), Colin Griffin, Jack Morgan, Dylan Casey, Ferdia O’Brien (0-1f), Shane O’Callaghan, Jack O’Shea 0-1 each.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. David Naughton
3. Michael Moloney
4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. Cillian Fitzgerald
6. David O’Leary (vice-captain)
7. Michael Potts

8. Johnny Buckley
9. Mark O’Shea

10. Mícheál Burns
11. Gavin O’Shea
12. Brian Looney

17. Chris Doncel
14. Billy Courtney
15. Tony Brosnan

Austin Stacks

1. Wayne Guthrie

2. Colin Griffin
3. Barry Shanahan
4. Paul O’Sullivan

5. Jack Morgan
6. Ronan Shanahan (captain)
7. Dylan Casey

8. Joseph O’Connor
9. Brendan O’Sullivan

10. Michael O’Gara
22. Greg Horan
12. David Fitzmaurice

13. Ferdia O’Brien
14. Kieran Donaghy
15. Shane O’Callaghan

Elsewhere around the country in the Galway SHC, reigning champions St Thomas hammered Portumna by 35 points as they ran out comprehensive winners by 4-38 to 0-15.

In the same A grade, Clarinbridge defeated Turloughmore by 0-23 to 0-17 while in the senior B grade, Ahascragh-Fohenagh saw off Mullagh by 3-15 to 1-18.

In Limerick there was senior success for Fr Casey’s by 1-13 to 1-11 in their championship meeting with Na Piarsaigh.

Castletown won the Wexford senior football opener against Kilanerin by 0-10 to 0-7 and Rostrevor won their Down SFC tie by 0-12 to 0-8 against Bredagh.

The42 Team

