Brosnan hits 2-10 as Dr Crokes defeat Austin Stacks in Kerry senior football opener

Dr Crokes 3-19

Austin Stacks 2-17

(After extra-time)

TONY BROSNAN WAS the attacking star of the show as Dr Crokes, last year’s beaten finalists and the dominant Kingdom club of the last decade, burst from the traps with victory in the 2020 Kerry senior football opener tonight.

Brosnan hit 2-10, both goals from the penalty spot, as Dr Crokes saw off Austin Stacks in the club battle in the opening round clash in Tralee that went to extra-time.

Normal time concluded in a blaze of drama. Dr Crokes looked to have struck a decisive blow in the 54th minute, Brosnan fetching a long delivery pumped in by goalkeeper Shane Murphy and then advancing on goal before transferring a pass to Brian Looney who had rushed in alongside him, leaving Looney with the simple task of palming to the net.

Kieran O’Leary came off the bench to hit what looked to be the insurance point for Dr Crokes but Kieran Donaghy scrambled home a goal for Austin Stacks before a couple of points by their brilliant sub Sean Quilter left the sides tied at 2-12 apiece by the full-time whistle.

Austin Stacks made the brighter start in extra-time with Quilter and fellow sub Darragh O’Brien both making scoring impacts yet Dr Crokes had edged in front 2-16 to 2-15 by the midway mark of extra-time before Brosnan banged home his second penalty for a crucial strike for Dr Crokes.

The teams were tied at 1-5 apiece in normal time with Brosnan and Joseph O’Connor trading goals. Then Brosnan started to take over in the second half with Micheal Burns, who saw red before full-time, another influential forward for the Killarney club.

Quilter (0-5) and O’Brien (0-4) helped turn the tide for Austin Stacks but the last of the five goals of the game proved crucial as Brosnan despatched a penalty after Michael Potts was fouled.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: Tony Brosnan 2-10 (2-0 pen, 0-6f), Brian Looney 1-1, Micheal Burns 0-3 (0-1f), Gavin O’Shea, Chris Doncel, Kieran O’Leary, Cillian O’Regan, Alan O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: Sean Quilter 0-5 (0-2f), Joseph O’Connor 1-1, Darragh O’Brien 0-4 (0-2f), Kieran Donaghy 1-0, Wayne Guthrie (0-1f), Colin Griffin, Jack Morgan, Dylan Casey, Ferdia O’Brien (0-1f), Shane O’Callaghan, Jack O’Shea 0-1 each.

Dr Crokes

1. Shane Murphy

2. David Naughton

3. Michael Moloney

4. Fionn Fitzgerald

5. Cillian Fitzgerald

6. David O’Leary (vice-captain)

7. Michael Potts

8. Johnny Buckley

9. Mark O’Shea

10. Mícheál Burns

11. Gavin O’Shea

12. Brian Looney

17. Chris Doncel

14. Billy Courtney

15. Tony Brosnan

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Austin Stacks

1. Wayne Guthrie

2. Colin Griffin

3. Barry Shanahan

4. Paul O’Sullivan

5. Jack Morgan

6. Ronan Shanahan (captain)

7. Dylan Casey

8. Joseph O’Connor

9. Brendan O’Sullivan

10. Michael O’Gara

22. Greg Horan

12. David Fitzmaurice

13. Ferdia O’Brien

14. Kieran Donaghy

15. Shane O’Callaghan

*************

Elsewhere around the country in the Galway SHC, reigning champions St Thomas hammered Portumna by 35 points as they ran out comprehensive winners by 4-38 to 0-15.

In the same A grade, Clarinbridge defeated Turloughmore by 0-23 to 0-17 while in the senior B grade, Ahascragh-Fohenagh saw off Mullagh by 3-15 to 1-18.

In Limerick there was senior success for Fr Casey’s by 1-13 to 1-11 in their championship meeting with Na Piarsaigh.

Castletown won the Wexford senior football opener against Kilanerin by 0-10 to 0-7 and Rostrevor won their Down SFC tie by 0-12 to 0-8 against Bredagh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!