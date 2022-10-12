Opening round wins for Tipperary and Cork schools in Dr Harty Cup

THE TIPPERARY TRIO of Thurles CBS, Our Lady’s Templemore and Cashel CS, along with Cork city side CBC, were the opening day winners in the group stages of the 2022-23 Dr Harty Cup.

Elsewhere draws were the order of the day as De La Salle Waterford and Nenagh CBS could not be separated, while Midleton CBS and St Colman’s Fermoy also finished level.

In Group A, CBC Cork made a strong start in the all-Cork clash against Gaelcholáiste Mhuire as they won 2-19 to 0-16 in Church Road. Midleton duo Mikey Finn (1-8) and David Cremin (0-5) made key scoring contributions for the winners who contested the 2019 and 2020 finals in this competition.

In the same group in Cashel, it finished De La Salle 1-18 Nenagh CBS 2-15.

Group B saw strong starts for Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore. In Mitchelstown, Thurles had 14 points to spare over Rochestown College as they finished triumphant by 3-20 to 2-9. Tommy Maher was a key scorer with 0-7 while Robbie Stapleton chipped in with 1-4.

Our Lady’s Templemore saw off Pobalscoil Na Trionide Youghal by 1-29 to 1-14 in Cahir.

The three-team groups had just one match scheduled for the opening day. In Group C, it finished 5-12 to 2-19 in favour of Cashel CS in a high-scoring tie against St Flannan’s Ennis in Cappamore, Limerick. Ben Currivan bagged four goals for the winners while Ronan Connolly notched 0-9.

Finally in Group D it finished 0-20 apiece between Midleton CBS and St Colman’s Fermoy in Watergrasshill. The scoring displays of Cork All-Ireland minor winner Jack Leahy (Midleton CBS) and Jamie Magner (St Colman’s) caught the eye as they reigstered 0-11 apiece.

Dr Harty Cup Round 1 results

Group A

De La Salle Waterford 1-18 Nenagh CBS 2-15

Christian Brothers College Cork 2-19 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaigh 0-16

Group B

Thurles CBS 3-20 Rochestown College 2-9

PS Na Trionide Youghal 1-14 Our Lady’s Templemore 1-29

Group C

St Flannan’s Ennis 2-19 Cashel CS 5-12

Group D