Dragons pull off stunning comeback to dent Scarlets' Champions Cup hopes

SCARLETS ARE NOW in real danger of missing out on qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup after Wayne Pivac’s side were stunned by Dragons on the final day of the Pro14 regular season.

The 2017 Pro14 champions went into this afternoon’s round 21 encounter at the Principality Stadium knowing a bonus-point win would boost their chances of earning a top-three finish in Conference B and a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

But, Scarlets — having led 17-6 at half-time — were left stunned by an incredible second-half fightback by the Dragons, with a late Matthew Screech try and Jason Tovey conversion sealing a 34-32 victory.

Rhys Patchell’s last-gasp drop-goal attempt went wide and although Scarlets collected two losing bonus-points, they now face an anxious wait to discover their European fate.

With Benetton earning a bonus-point win over Zebre and with it third place in Conference B, Edinburgh can pip Scarlets to the Champions Cup play-off berth by earning a losing bonus point at Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm].

Source: Pro14

Scarlets have qualified for the Champions Cup every season since 2003 and missing out on a place in Europe’s top-tier would be a massive setback for the region, who are losing head coach Pivac to the Wales job at the end of this campaign.

It was a thrilling end to another difficult season for Dragons, as they recorded their fifth win of the Pro14 term, while it was their first win away from Rodney Parade since 2015.

