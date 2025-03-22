Ulster come from behind to win late at bottom club Dragons

Gethin Griffiths reports from Rodney Parade

ULSTER STUNG THE Dragons with a late salvo to come from behind and claim a 34-30 victory at Rodney Parade in the United Rugby Championship.

In doing so, it was the first time Ulster had claimed back-to-back wins since October. The win will boost the side’s hopes of reaching the play-offs in what is a wide-open race for a knockout berth.

Ulster began the day just three points off the play-off places so a win will do their chances no harm at all. The way in which they fought back in the second half will also provide head coach Richie Murphy plenty to enthuse over.

Ulster were immediately under the pump from the outset when Dragons’ skipper Aneurin Owen bundled his way over in the opening minute.

The home side, still searching for a first league victory since the opening day of the season, threatened to cut loose and end Ulster’s ambitions, with some stunning open play rugby. They scored three first half tries but each time they looked like they were going to put clear daylight between the two sides, the visitors would bounce back with clinical finishing.

Ulster were dealt a blow when hooker Rob Herring was sent to the sin bin in the 13th minute for a clash of heads with Dragons second row Matthew Screech. During his absence Dragons went over for a converted try and penalty to put themselves in the driving seat but Herring was quick to make amends on his return to the field.

With James Hume having scored Ulster’s first try in the ninth minute, Herring exploded from a well worked lineout drive to cross the line in the 28th minute.

When the Dragons bagged their third converted try of the afternoon five minutes from the break, Ulster were facing a stiff second half task, trailing 24-14 lead at the break.

Ulster forced their way back into the contest in the early stages of the second spell when Herring claimed his second try of the match. Doak’s conversion left the visitors trailing by just three points.

Reed’s boot put clear distance between the two sides but replacement scrum half John Cooney reduced the arrears with a penalty from his 10m line to bring his side within six points of the Dragons.

Momentum swung in Ulster’s favour and Scott Wilson ripped the ball from a Dragons breakdown and barrelled his way over, with Cooney’s conversion edging his side in front for the first time in the game with 10 minutes to play.

The scum-half then sealed victory with the last kick of the game from in front of the posts to send the home side to another agonising defeat.



Scorers for Dragons:

Tries: A Owen (1min), H Anderson (20), R Williams (34); Cons: W Reed (1, 21, 36); Pens: W Reed (14, 47, 63)

Yellow. J Westwood (29)

Scorers for Ulster:

Tries: J Hume (10), R Herring (30, 44), S Wilson (70); Cons: N Doak (11min, 30, 45), J Cooney (71); Pens: J Cooney (65, 80).

Yellow: R Herring (13)

Dragons: H Anderson; R Dyer, J Westwood, Aneurin Owen, A Hewitt (J Rosser 70); W Reed, R Williams; D Kelleher-Griffiths, E Dee (B Coghlan 62), C Coleman (P Latu 53), M Screech (S Cummins 14), G Nott, S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie (T Basham 62), A Wainwright

Subs not used: N Evans,D Blacker, J Thomas,

Ulster: S Moore; M Lowry, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak (J Cooney 57); C Reid (S Crean 47), R Herring (: J Andrew 66), T O’Toole (S Wilson 52), A O’Connor (captain), M Dalton (K Treadwell 63), D McCann, N Timoney, J McNabney (R Crothers 69)

Subs not used: A Morgan, Z Ward

Ref: Griffin Colby (SARU)