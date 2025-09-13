Dream debut for Newcastle's club-record signing, Leeds suffer late defeat

NICK WOLTEMADE’S debut goal earned Newcastle’s first win of the season against Wolves on Saturday.

The striker did his best to make Newcastle fans forget the departed Alexander Isak with an immediate impact in a 1-0 win for the home side at St. James’ Park.

The giant German international powered home a header from Jacob Murphy’s cross for the only goal on 29 minutes.

Eddie Howe’s men badly missed a focal point up front before the international break as Isak sat out the opening weeks of the season before his British transfer record £125 million (€144 million) move to Liverpool on deadline day.

Woltemade himself cost a club record £65 million (€75 million) but has already begun repaying that show of faith.

Bournemouth moved up to third thanks to Antoine Semenyo’s winner from the penalty spot to beat Brighton 2-1.

Kaoru Mitoma had cancelled out Alex Scott’s early strike for the Cherries.

Aston Villa remain without a goal this season, but did succeed in blunting the threat of their former star Jack Grealish in a 0-0 draw away to a rejuvenated Everton.

Leeds were undone by a 94th-minute own goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson to lose 1-0 at Fulham.

Sunderland’s strong start back in the Premier League continued by holding Crystal Palace in a 0-0 stalemate at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement

Tottenham are aiming to join Arsenal on nine points when they visit West Ham later at the London Stadium.

Chelsea, who have seven points from three games, can go top in the 8pm kick-off at local rivals Brentford.

Isak could make his Liverpool bow as the defending champions aim to retake top spot away to Burnley on Sunday before Manchester City host Manchester United.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 3 (Zubimendi 32, 79, Gyokeres 46) Nottingham Forest 0

Bournemouth 2 (Scott 18, Semenyo 61-pen) Brighton 1 (Mitoma 48)

Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 0

Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Fulham 1 (Gudmundsson 90+4) Leeds 0

Newcastle 1 (Woltemade 29) Wolves 0

– © AFP 2025