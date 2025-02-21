Drogheda far too strong for lacklustre Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United 3

Sligo Rovers 2

DARRAGH MARKEY SCORED a first league goal in 10 months but Luke Heeney went one better, hitting the net for the first time since 2020 as Drogheda United comprehensively beat Sligo Rovers at Sullivan & Lambe Park.

Josh Thomas’ opener was a momentous goal too. It was the on-loan Swansea City striker’s first career league goal. At 22, he waited a long time to get it.

FT: Drogheda United 3-0 Sligo Rovers



Three points in Sullivan & Lambe Park thanks to goals from Josh Thomas, Darragh Markey & Luke Heeney! pic.twitter.com/TfhbhPLn0d — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) February 21, 2025

Drogheda were full a value for their victory which after their impressive defensive display in holding out against St Patrick’s Athletic last week, saw them exhibit some of their attacking prowess instead.

Sligo have seen a massive turnover in their squad in the off season and John Russell will hope that back-to-back defeats to Waterford and Drogheda are not a portent of struggles to come.

They hardly laid a glove on Drogheda throughout this encounter. United are now unbeaten in seven games against Sligo on home soil, with five of those victories.

Still without Walsall loanees Douglas James-Taylor and Elicha Ahui, Kevin Doherty named an unnamed XI for Drogheda’s first appearance back at United since their FAI Cup triumph in November.

It had 113 days since the Drogs last played in front of a home crowd and they appeared eager to make an impression in front of their supporters. This was a homecoming of sorts.

Sligo had begun the campaign by shipping three goals at home to Waterford six days previously and found themselves doing the majority of the defending in the first half.

The lead goal arrived after Sligo had twice failed to adequately clear Shane Farrell deliveries from the right. It was third time lucky for the former Shels midfielder as his low cross was swept home from the edge of the area by Thomas.

Markey’s goal came in the 74th minute and he owes much to the work of both Owen Lambe and Warren Davis in the build-up. The latter stole the ball on the touchline and found the midfielder.

He drilled a shot into the ground that went across goalkeeper Sam Sergeant and into the side netting. Heeney replaced Ryan Brennan in the final minute of normal time and few could have envisaged he would add to the scoring.

He drilled in for his first goal in four-and-a-half years. That was the goal that promoted Drogheda in the Covid-interrupted 2020 season. At least this time, there was a crowd to see it.

Cian Kavanagh’s late effort was ruled out for offside. It might have changed things late on but the flag denied him regardless.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, James Bolger; Owen Lambe, Shane Farrell, Ryan Brennan (Luke Heeney, 89), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey; Zishim Bawa (Thomas Oluwa 62), Josh Thomas (Warren Davis, 72).

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Harvey Lintott (Oskar Van Hattum, 69), Ollie Denham, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; Jad Hakiki (Ronan Manning, 84), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Francely Lomboto, 69), Conor Malley; Will Fitzgerald, Owen Elding; Cian Kavanagh.

Ref: David Dunne