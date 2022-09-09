Doyle and Forrester inspire 10-men Pat's to impressive win over Drogheda

DROGHEDA UNITED 0

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC 2

Barry Landy reports

ST PAT’S INTEREST in the race for the Premier Division top three remains after a fifth straight league victory against Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park – despite playing most of the match with just 10 men.

The victory, secured by second half goals from Mark Doyle and Chris Forrester, keeps Tim Clancy’s in-form side within touching distance of the teams above them in the table.

After their UEFA Europa Conference League exit, the Saints have reacted brilliantly. Five straight wins in the league is a sequence they hadn’t managed since 2015.

It was achieved without Anto Breslin for three quarters of the game. The left-wing back was shown a straight red card for an altercation with United’s Luke Heeney. In just referee Sean Grant’s seventh topflight game of the season, it was the fourth red he brandished. There were no complaints with this decision, however.

Grant had already been in the thick of the action. He awarded a fourth minute free kick to Pat’s, judging Evan Weir to have handled a Serge Atakayi cross. Eoin Doyle assumed responsibility, but Colin McCabe dived left and produced a stunning save.

Clancy made two attack minded substitutions at the break – introducing ex-United forward Mark Doyle and Barry Cotter and they helped Pat’s pin Drogheda back despite their numerical disadvantage.

Forward they came, despite intermittent Drogs forward forays, but they struggled to test McCabe. After a fine move down the right, Atakayi shot narrowly over.

The opener arrived 20 minutes from time. Forrester’s deep free kick was headed into the centre of the area by Joe Redmond and Doyle was perfectly positioned, and free, to head in. It was his second goal against his old club this term.

Kevin Doherty’s team couldn’t muster much in response despite a raft of attacking changes. Only Dayle Rooney forced a save from Danny Rogers.

In injury time, the busy Grant pointed to the spot again after another sub, Tunde Owolabi went down in the area. Forrester choose right, McCabe didn’t and the three points were sealed.

The Pat’s boss, returning again to the side he guided to promotion two years ago, will take satisfaction from the way his changes allowed Pat’s to proactively manage game, mitigate the sending off and keep the pressure on the division’s leading teams.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Luke Heeney, Andrew Quinn, Evan Weir, Georgie Poynton (Dane Massey, 76); Gary Deegan, Darragh Nugent (Chris Lyons, 70); Dylan Grimes (Adam Foley, 69), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Ryan Brennan, 69); Dean Williams.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Danny Rogers; Harry Brockbank, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti; Sam Curtis (Barry Cotter, 46), Thijs Timmermans (Mark Doyle, 46), Chris Forrester, Adam O’Reilly, Anto Breslin; Serge Atakayi (Tunde Owolabi, 87), Eoin Doyle (Jamie Lennon, 76).

Referee: Sean Grant