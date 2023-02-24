Brennan comes back to haunt 9-man Rovers as Drogheda claim point at the death

Drogheda United 1

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS FINISHED the game with no specialist central defenders on the field as both Lee Grace and Daniel Cleary were sent off in an extraordinary end to a memorable draw at Weavers Park.

Former Rovers man Ryan Brennan was the hometown hero as the champions were made to pay for a loss of discipline in the second half, with two centre backs sent off in the space of eight minutes.

Roberto Lopes was dismissed last week against Sligo and indiscipline clearly cost them yet again. It will be a major point of frustration for their manager.

Graham Burke’s second-half goal had Rovers set fair for a maiden win of the campaign. Colin McCabe flapped poorly at Jack Byrne’s corner and after a poor attempt at a Drogheda clearance, Burke forced the ball over the line from close range.

Brennan’s 89th minute goal earned United a point. He has developed a knack for scoring against his former employers in the colours of his hometown club.

That came after the second half of an absorbing contest took the most extraordinary turn, with Rovers in front and reasonably comfortable.

Grace and Cleary both were shown two yellow cards by referee Sean Grant. The latter received both his bookings within two minutes, not long after Grace had left the field. The first was for time-wasting and the second a foul which left Brennan stricken on the ground. Given his past with rivals Dundalk, the home crowd happily waved him off the field.

Understandably, the Drogs were energised by their two-man advantage. They duly and gladly accepted an invitation back into the game.

Bradley brought on Sean Gannon and Darragh Nugent to join Gary O’Neill in a makeshift back line but they couldn’t withstand the United onslaught late on.

Teenager Warren Davis played his part, delivering a low cross from the byline. After several blocked shots, the ball eventually made its way to Brennan. He found the bottom corner with an unerring strike.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Elicha Ahui, Ben Curtis (Emmanuel Adegboyega, 12), Conor Keeley, Evan Weir (Warren Davis, 84); Gary Deegan, Ryan Brennan; Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 65), Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney; Freddie Draper.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Gary O’Neill, Daniel Cleary, Lee Grace; Neil Farrugia, Jack Byrne (Darragh Nugent, 85), Markus Poom, Dylan Watts (Rory Gaffney, 85), Trevor Clarke; Johnny Kenny (Richard Towell, 85), Graham Burke (Sean Gannon, 76).

Referee: Sean Grant